Chrissy Teigen Jokingly Says She’ll Be Sore ‘All Week’ Following Date With Husband John Legend

One of Hollywood’s most playful couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, are sharing the details on their most recent date night, and the inside info has got fans cracking up. As reported by People, the couple decided to dust off their dancing shoes and hit the town running during their latest night out on the town. The couple’s latest date marks their second time out alone sans kids since Teigen gave birth to their second child, a son, named Miles Theodore on May 17. Teigen, a social media whiz in her own right posted video and photos of the pair in their best ’70s themed threads to celebrate their “Friday Night Fever.”

Channeling another famous John, (as in John Travolta circa his Saturday Night Fever days) the 39-year-old singer wore a stylish white suit, accessorizing it with a black shirt, popped collar, and gold bling to match. Legend’s wife Teigen also dressed up for the occasion making sure to match her fly husband’s style wearing a white sparkly dress and pairing it with a wrap-around headband and matching heels. In one of the photos, Teigen posted to her Instagram account showing her and Legend casually posing alongside a pool table. Teigen playfully captioned the photo referencing the lyrics from the classic Bee Gee’s song “Stayin’ Alive.”

The couple, who were wed back in 2013, appeared to be having a lot of fun, although Teigen said that she may be paying for it for the rest of the week. In one of the photos taken of the couple, Teigen hilariously captioned her pose in the picture saying, “I will be sore from this 3 second a** pop all week.”

The couple never got around to dropping hints as to where their disco fever and dancing shoes took them despite sharing photos of their date night together. Over on Legend’s Instagram page, the father of two also joined in on the fun and posted a photo of himself doing his best disco-dancing John Travolta pose and captioning the photo with “I am an emoji.”

I am an emoji A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 1, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT

As it turns out, the couple were said to be spending their date night at home as Teigen documented the night with her husband on her Instagram Story, telling her follers the two were “just having a casual dinner at home.” Just a few days ago, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Teigen shared an adorable photo of daughter Luna giving her newborn brother his pacifier as he laid on a fuzzy surface in his crib.