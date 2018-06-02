Shocking Photos Of Johnny Depp Have Fans Worried About His Health

Some Johnny Depp fans think that the Pirates of the Caribbean star doesn’t look like himself in recent photos. Gone is the golden glow that swashbuckler Captain Jack Sparrow sported while sailing the seven seas in search of treasure. Depp’s thin mustache has also done a disappearing act, and so has most of his thick dark hair.

According to The Sun, fans became concerned about Johnny Depp’s “pale and gaunt” appearance after seeing snapshots of the 54-year-old star that were taken at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor was on tour with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, and he posed for photos with concertgoers after the group’s performance in the Russian city. These fans later shared the photographic evidence of their encounters with the actor/musician on social media, and it wasn’t long before their photos began popping up on fan sites where they were flooded with comments about how dramatically different Depp is looking these days.

“He doesn’t look well…. 🙁 I hope he is ok,” wrote one concerned commenter in response to a photo that was reposted on an Instagram fan page.

“Too thin, too pale,” remarked another Instagram user.

Others expressed concern about Johnny Depp’s health, suggesting that he looks “ill” and “like a cancer patient.”

In an Instagram photo shared by one fan, Johnny Depp is wearing distressed jeans and a black T-shirt that reads, “Stay humble or be humbled.” He completed his casual look with a baseball cap, which isn’t his usual choice of headgear; fans are more accustomed to seeing the star rocking fedoras. The sporty accessory was emblazoned with the words “FUGLY Los Angeles.”

As reported by the Daily Mail, Johnny Depp was spotted rocking the same hat late last month. The outlet noted that Depp had recently debuted a new short mohawk hairstyle, but he didn’t make the change because he wanted to. According to Hollywood Life, Depp’s current cut is the result of reshoots that he had to film for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel.

Johnny Depp’s new hair may be partially to blame for why some fans think that he looks so different; they’re not used to seeing him with the sides of his head completely shaved. He’s also started shaving off all of his dark facial hair, another big change that has drastically altered his overall appearance.

Some fans think that Depp looks pale and washed out in the photos that are causing so much concern because he’s not wearing his signature guyliner, while others have suggested that he just needs a little sun.

“He have no makeup on..this is the real jd.. beautiful man,” remarked one admirer.

“He looks ghostly, get some vitamin D,” another fan commented.

As far as his seemingly thinner frame is concerned, Johnny Depp lost so much weight last year that Gossip Cop had to shoot down rumors that the actor was suffering from a major illness like cancer. According to the outlet, a rep for the star said that he was slimming down for an upcoming movie role.