Brandon Marshall Could End His Playoff Drought By Signing With Seattle Seahawks

Brandon Marshall’s 12-year playoff drought could come to end this season.

Brandon Marshall signing with the Seattle Seahawks could be the best thing to happen for him on the football field. According to The News Tribune, Brandon Marshall feels as if he is a new man thanks to therapy.

Brandon Marshall has a fresh start after signing with the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL.com. Marshall and the Seahawks agreed on a one-year deal earlier in the week. He indeed will be able to contribute if he can stay healthy.

Also, Brandon Marshall is in a good position to end his playoff drought. It is an outstanding drought for a player with his resume.

In 12 NFL seasons, Brandon Marshall has never been on a team that has made the postseason. Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowler, with an All-Pro designation in his career.

The idea that Brandon Marshall has never played in the NFL playoffs is surprising. It can be summed up as one of two things: the inability to make an impact on a team, or that Marshall has played for a series of NFL franchises that have not won.

Brandon Marshall has played on the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and both New York teams. Each team that Brandon Marshall played for was a rebuilding team or one on the rise. It is rare that he has suited up for a perennial playoff contender.

With the Seattle Seahawks, Marshall is in a different situation. The Seahawks have a proven quarterback in Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl-winning head coach with Pete Carroll, and a defense that has undergone some changes.

Those elements are good enough for the Seattle Seahawks to compete for the NFC West division title. Adding Brandon Marshall as another weapon for Russell Wilson only helps matters.

Despite having his better days behind him, Brandon Marshall appears to be hungry and willing to do what it takes to end his infamous playoff drought. It will help Marshall if his relationship with Russell Wilson goes well.

Developing a rapport with Russell Wilson has to be atop Brandon Marshall’s list of things to do with the Seahawks. Wilson helping Marshall with the Seahawks’ playbook, from the subtleties to the blocking schemes, will expedite their chemistry.

Brandon Marshall will not be a deep ball threat for the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the Seahawks will use him in three and four wide receiver packages where he will run intermediate and mid-range routes. That should open up the Seahawks’ running game a bit.

The Seattle Seahawks have had the reputation of being a run-first offense in the past. Last season was when the Seahawks threw the football a lot more. With Brandon Marshall, a terrific run-blocker, in the fold, the Seahawks may slowly get back to what they have done best. If so, Brandon Marshall’s infamous 12-year playoff drought will end.