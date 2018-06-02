‘Ultimate Dinosaurs’: Unique Dino Exhibit Rolls Into Texas on June 23

'From the tiny Eoraptor to T. rex’s bigger, badder cousin, Giganotosaurus,' exotic dinosaurs are making a rare appearance at the Perot Museum.

Dinosaurs are flocking into Texas this summer, as part of a one-of-a-kind exhibit meant to acquaint the North American public with “rarely seen specimens from the other side of the world,” touts the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas.

Dubbed “Ultimate Dinosaurs,” the unusual traveling exhibit opens its gates to the Texan audience on June 23 and will remain open until next year, on January 6, Focus Daily News reports.

The exhibit marks the pinnacle of the festivities that celebrate the “summer of dinosaurs” at the Perot Museum and promises to be truly unforgettable.

Featuring 20 exotic dinosaur species, “from the tiny Eoraptor to T. rex‘s bigger, badder cousin, Giganotosaurus,” the traveling exhibit boasts cutting-edge technology that will transport the public to prehistoric times and bring visitors face to face with fierce creatures that are unfamiliar in this neck of the woods, the museum representatives note on their website.

According to the Texan news outlet The Glimmer Mirror, the specimens displayed at the “Ultimate Dinosaurs” exhibit are indigenous only to the southern hemisphere and are unlike any other prehistoric predators that the local public may have seen in previous exhibits.

The media outlet reveals that the “Ultimate Dinosaurs” have such a terrifying appearance that even the mighty T. rex would have felt uneasy at the sight of these ferocious beasts, which sport gigantic skulls, crocodile-like faces, and massive claws.

“These are not the dinosaurs you learned about in school,” Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum, said in a statement.

“‘Ultimate Dinosaurs’ showcases a whole new group of fossil animals that were unknown to scientists 30 years ago. We’ve all heard of Triceratops and Tyrannosaurus … this is your chance to take a journey to the past and learn about a fascinating group of highly unusual dinosaurs from below the Equator.”

Visitors touring the “Ultimate Dinosaurs” exhibit will have the chance to see full-sized dinosaur skeletons and to watch life-sized video projections of the creatures. In addition, the exhibit comes bearing augmented-reality viewers that will give the public a taste of what it’s like to see these dinosaurs in the flesh.

Among the main attractions of the exhibit are 15 fully articulated dinosaur casts, along with more than a dozen prehistoric specimens and dinosaur fossils that the public is free to touch and examine in detail.

The “Ultimate Dinosaurs” exhibit is presented locally by Highland Capital Management and aims to educate the viewers on the split of Pangea into today’s continents and the great diversity of dinosaur species that emerged in the aftermath.

“Dinosaurs are often what spark an interest in science, and this exhibition is sure to bring that interest to life for many guests who get to experience it,” said Thomas Surgent, partner and chief compliance officer at Highland Capital Management.

As a bonus, this summer event is packed with interactive games and miniature dinosaur dioramas that the little ones won’t want to miss.