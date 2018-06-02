Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Worried About Kendall Jenner Dating NBA Star Ben Simmons After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly worried about her younger sister Kendall Jenner’s love life. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be warning Kendall not to get involved with an NBA star following her own personal relationship drama.

According to a June 1 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is allegedly worried that Kendall Jenner may get too serious with NBA star Ben Simmons. It was revealed earlier this week that Kendall was dating the Philadelphia 76ers rookie, and Khloe reportedly had some major advice to offer her little sister.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe and Kendall got into a blowout fight when Kardashian “begged” Jenner not to date Ben Simmons. Khloe allegedly believes that Ben could break Kendall’s heart.

“Kendall and Khloe had a big argument over Khloe’s hypocritical dating advice for her younger sister. Khloe is freaking out that Kendall is seeing another basketball player and has been yelling at her to leave him alone. Khloe is convinced Ben will break Kendall’s heart and has begged her not to date another guy in the league.”

However, Kendall Jenner reportedly believes that Khloe Kardashian is being a “hypocrite” and is projecting her relationship drama with NBA star Tristan Thompson onto Kendall’s romance with Ben Simmons.

“Kendall feels Khloe sounds like a total hypocrite and not every pro athlete is like Tristan. Khloe wants to protect Kendall from making the same mistakes she has made. Khloe fears the worst and feels that Ben may have already been cheating on Tinashe when he started dating Kendall. Khloe knows first hand how impossible it can be for professional athletes to maintain their loyalty so she is begging Kendall to think twice before falling in love with a player.”

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her back in April. Photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe was said to be devastated by the cheating scandal but decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan instead of moving back to L.A. The reality star agreed to give her cheating boyfriend a second chance, and the two have been working on their issues ever since.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is set to move home to L.A. this summer, and Tristan Thompson will be with her. Perhaps then she’ll get to know Kendall Jenner’s new beau, Ben Simmons, a little better.