The Baby Watch Continues As A Pregnant Pippa Middleton Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In London

With ongoing whispers that Pippa Middleton is expecting her first baby, the baby watch has officially begun and is in full swing! While out and about in London on Thursday, Middleton was snapped by photographers taking a stroll and showing off a hint of what is said to be her growing baby bump, according to People.

For her daytime stroll around London, the 34-year-old English socialite donned a fitted blue blazer, a black shirt and a pair of black and white checkered pants, completing the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and comfy flats. Just days before Middleton’s older sister Kate was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London to give birth to her third child Prince Louis last month, news broke that Middleton was expecting her first child with her husband, James Matthews.

Just one day after watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say “I do,” the couple celebrated their one one-year wedding anniversary. Like their royal in-laws, Matthews and Middleton were married in a private ceremony at the St. Mark’s Church in London last year.

Since news broke of Middleton expecting her first child, photogs have been closely watching the author and columnist for her growing baby bump. After the Royal Wedding, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Middleton and her husband made their second public appearance at the French Open.

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Shows Off a Hint of Her Growing Baby Bump in London https://t.co/XliHOSFvVT — People (@people) June 2, 2018

With both Middleton and her husband being avid tennis fans, it was practically expected that the couple would take advantage of taking in a few games of day one of the French Open. According to the Daily Mail, Middleton and Matthews were spotted taking in the sights of Paris and enjoying a few games over the weekend. The couple was there to cheer on fellow Brit, tennis pro Johanna Konta. Despite Konta’s loss to opponent Yulia Putintseva, the couple seemed to enjoy the game regardless. The mom-to-be was spotted wearing a red patterned dress by Ralph Lauren. She paired the pretty dress with sand-colored espadrilles that tied around her ankles and carried a straw hat that she wore while watching the match to keep the sun out of her face. Her husband also kept it in a casual with a white shirt and khaki pants.

While the couple has yet to release an official statement in regard to Middleton’s pregnancy, the baby watch continues as many continue to eye Middleton’s mid-section closely. With Wimbledon coming up in the just a few weeks, Middleton may be sporting an even bigger baby bump by then, giving everyone the confirmation they’ve been waiting on.