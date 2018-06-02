Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Furious’ Over Kanye West Dissing Him In New Song

Tristan Thompson is reportedly not happy with Kanye West this week. The NBA star is said to be very upset by the fact that the rapper decided to completely slam him in one of his new tracks.

According to a June 1 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson is “furious’ with Kanye West for referencing his recent cheating scandal in one of the songs on his new album, Ye.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan feels hurt and betrayed by Kanye’s lyrics, because he thought they were friends. In addition, slamming Thompson doesn’t line up with the messages of love and peace that West has been pushing via social media in the past few months.

“Tristan’s not taking Kanye’s diss well. He’s furious that Kanye would do him that way. He feels betrayed by Kanye — he thought they were friends, so it hurts. Kanye’s saying he’s all about the love, but he’s taking cheap shots at Tristan, and even worse, he did it on the night of Tristan’s first game in the NBA finals,” an insider told the site.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West held a big album listening party in Wyoming on Thursday night. The rapper invited close friends and family members such as Jonah Hill, 2 Chainz, and Scott Disick. While previewing his song “Exacty,” lyrics about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal popped up. “All these THOTs on Christian Mingle/That’s what almost got Tristan single,” the lyrics read.

I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

As fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Kanye West’s sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian, back in April. Photos and video of the NBA player kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Since that time, rumors have been flying that the Kardashian family is very upset with Thompson and were hoping that the pair may split.

However, that is not the case. Khloe Kardashian stayed in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and has given him a second chance. The two are planning to move back to L.A. this summer, where Tristan will be forced to come face to face with Khloe’s famous family, including Kanye West. The Inquisitr reports that Tristan is said to be nervous about the big reunion.

However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Tristan Thompson on the upcoming season of the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Sources tell Us Weekly that the NBA star will not be filming the series following his shocking cheating scandal last spring.