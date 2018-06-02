Scott Disick Begs Sofia Richie For Forgiveness After He’s Seen Flirting With Other Woman, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick is reportedly trying to get back in the good graces of his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, after he was caught getting a bit too cozy with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s album release party earlier this week.

According to a June 2 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick, 35, was seen partying with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and other stars in Wyoming on Thursday as Kanye unveiled his latest album, Ye. Sofia Richie, 19, did not accompany her boyfriend to the bash.

Sources tell the outlet that Disick and Richie had a major fight before he left to go to the album listening party. Sofia was reportedly not invited to the celebration, and was upset that Scott was going without her.

“Scott and Sofia had a big fight before he left for Wyoming, she was not invited to Kanye’s listening party and was hurt that Scott would go without her, but they did not break up before he left, and as of now they are still together.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources at the party claim that Scott Disick looked “wasted” at the event, and that he was touching and flirty with the mystery woman through at least two of Kanye West’s songs. Meanwhile, Sofia Richie stayed back home and hit up Nobu in Malibu for a quiet night. She was spotted leaving the establishment looking a bit blue.

Although the photos of Scott with the unnamed woman don’t paint him in a great light, he is said to be denying any real wrongdoing. Disick is reportedly claiming that he did not cheat on Richie, and revealing that he had too much to drink at the party.

“Scott’s totally denying cheating on her. He’s saying it was just a couple of loose moments that got caught on tape and blown out of proportion. He’s blaming the altitude in Wyoming because the drinks hit him so hard. He realizes he messed up and is very remorseful. He’s begging Sofia to forgive him. She hasn’t decided yet one way or another, and from what her friends are saying she isn’t ready to leave him, not yet at least.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been dating for about a year. Last week, the couple were spotted on vacation in St. Barts with his three children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3, where they celebrated Scott’s 35th birthday in style. Neither Disick nor Richie has publicly spoken out about the relationship rumors.