Dua Lipa Shows Skin While Performing In Mesh Bikini Top At Music Festival In Poland

Dua showed off her toned abs in a bikini top during her latest performance.

Dua Lipa was showing off some skin – including her toned abs – during a performance in Warsaw, Poland, on June 1. Per Daily Mail, the British pop star proved that she certainly wasn’t afraid to show off her body as she took to the stage for Dziękuję Ci Orange Festival. The singer appeared in front of the thousands of fans who gathered to see her perform in a tiny bikini top and tartan pants.

Proving that she can pull off pretty much any look, the “New Rules” singer sported her skimpy black bikini top underneath a flesh-colored mesh bra top with long silver tassels that flowed and swished down past her hips.

The mesh top also featured two eye designs embodied across her chest which she then set off with gold chains around her neck, a clear plastic rain hat, and orange sneakers.

Lipa shared various photos of herself sporting her skin-baring performance outfit and flaunting her toned middle on her official Instagram account, which she captioned with the performance location, date, and a yellow heart emoji.

“Orange Festival, Warsaw, 01.06.2018 // shot by Pixie Levinson,” Dua captioned the various snaps she posted to her Instagram account for her close to 12 million followers on the social media site.

The photos she shared have already received more than 442,000 likes in just over four hours since she posted them.

The photos shared by Daily Mail showed Dua proudly flew a rainbow flag during the performance in Poland too, likely in support of June being Gay Pride month.

Lipa’s skin-baring performance outfit came shortly after the Inquisitr noted that the pop star was called out by fans for a pretty controversial move regarding her new clothing line.

As reported by The Independent, Dua was hit with some backlash after she announced her latest business venture. She noted that her clothing line would be “accessible for everyone” but then said that her line would only go up to a U.K. size 16, a U.S. size 12.

The site reported that Dua claimed in a social media post, “What I’ve wanted to do with this collection is so that it’s universal and accessible for everyone. It goes up to a size 16 UK.”

As noted by the outlet, the post containing the sizing details has since been deleted.

Lipa hasn’t yet confirmed if she plans to expand the sizing options that will be made available when her clothing collection hits the shelves later this year, though the sizing controversy came amid the British pop star being named one of Britain’s most influential and aspirational women by Vogue.

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

BBC reported earlier this week that the prestigious fashion magazine recently unveiled its inaugural Vogue 25 list, where it put Dua alongside the likes of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and successful barrister and wife of George Clooney, Amal Clooney.

At 22-years-old, Lupa is the youngest female to be named on the list of influential women and was described by the magazine as being a “culture definer.”