‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of June 4: Steffy & Liam’s Baby Girl Is Born & Forces Hard Decisions

New weekly B&B spoilers indicate that the baby will force Liam to make some tough choices.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 4 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby will arrive. Steffy fell and went into early labor. Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) warned the parents that their daughter may face complications due to the fact that Steffy’s water broke prematurely. Her heart rate was decelerating and she wanted to do an emergency cesarean section. However, Steffy was already in full-blown labor. Liam was at Steffy’s side and supporting his baby’s mother all the way as she bore down their child. Kelly’s arrival will bring new choices, new joy, and new heartache as indicated by Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps.

Monday, June 1

Soap Central states Eric (John McCook) will express his concern that Liam will be able to forgive Steffy once the baby is born. The wise words from the patriarch of the Forrester family may impact Liam’s decision later this week.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Liam will be at Steffy’s side when she gives birth to Kelly Spencer.

“We can do this. Together, you and me, I am right here with you.”

In Monday’s promo video, Hope (Annika Noelle) also states that she would like to do something really special for Steffy and the baby.

Tuesday, June 5

Kelly will finally meet her parents. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that for Steffy and Liam, it will be love at first sight when they first set eyes on their daughter.

Steffy will also tell Liam that Bill (Don Diamont) was at her house prior to her falling, as B&B fans already know. She will ask him not to get angry around the baby. However, this will not stop Liam from swearing revenge against his father.

Wednesday, June 6

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is convinced that it’s Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) fault that Hope and Liam never got married. She believes that he should have come forward with the truth sooner. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Quinn is having none of it and will defend her son against Brooke.

Thursday, June 7

Brooke is still of the opinion that Hope and Liam will end up together. However, Liam is not so sure about that. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 4 state that Liam will be forced to choose between Hope and his brand new family with Steffy.

Friday, June 8

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge will confide in his brother, Thorne, He will tell him about the strain his and Brooke’s daughters have put on their marriage. Both Ridge and Brooke believe that their respective daughters deserve Liam.

Liam finally made his choice and it will have an impact on both ladies, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. It seems as if Liam may finally choose Hope because Soap Central states that “Hope and Steffy agree on their status regarding their individual relationships with Liam.” If Hope was out of the picture, then they would not need to agree on each of their statuses.