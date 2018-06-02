Kenya Vs. New Zealand Football Livestream: Where To Find Online Video Of Saturday’s Intercontinental Cup Match

The teams are meeting in Mumbai for the first game of the four-team tournament.

Kenya and New Zealand are meeting in the Intercontinental Cup on Saturday, and fans looking for a livestream of the match will be in luck.

The teams both bring in a young group of players looking to impress the fans at Mumbai Football Arena, the Times of India noted. The tournament is bringing some of Africa and Asia’s top football teams to a country known more for its rabid obsession with cricket, with the tournament playing out in India’s largest city. Saturday’s match between Kenya and New Zealand kicks off at 14:30 GMT (10:30 ET/20:00 local time).

For New Zealand, the match will be a chance to benchmark against one of the top squads in Africa, Kiwi coach Fritz Schmid said. But he’s not looking at it as a chance to experiment with the roster, as New Zealand is playing to win.

“We have an opportunity to play against some strong opponents. If I may say, I wouldn’t call an experimental side, I will call the side with young promising players. The reason they are here (is) that they have shown potential,” Schmid said of his young players.

Schmid added that the Intercontinental Cup is a chance for New Zealand to get a look at the kind of talent they will be facing in the future. Though the Kiwi squad will not be competing in the World Cup later this summer (and no teams from their Oceania region going either), their young team is looking to move up the FIFA rankings and this week’s tournament could be a good experience.

Fans who watch a livestream of the Kenya vs. New Zealand football match will see a Harambee Stars team that will be shorthanded. As ESPNFC noted, players from domestic powerhouse Gor Mahia were not given clearance to play in the match.

“Our technical team requested to have all the players available for league games and the SportPesa Super Cup,” Gor’s Chief Executive Lodvick Aduda told KweséESPN. “We are also in the Confederation Cup and we must prepare.”

Kenya will also be without Victor Wanyama, who was denied a release from Tottenham Hotspur.

Though the subtractions will hurt the Harambee Stars, the Kenyan squad is still seen as a favorite in the tournament and the Kiwi squad will likely have its hands full. The game’s setting — in steamy Mumbai, where the temperature was expected to exceed 35 degrees Celsius near game time — could also be a factor for both squads.

It's the second day of the Hero Intercontinental Cup as Kenya take on New Zealand. Good luck guys.#KENvNZL #BackTheBlue #AsianDream pic.twitter.com/DWF84Oujti — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 2, 2018

Fans looking for a livestream of the Kenya vs. New Zealand football match can find online video through Hotstar or JioTV.