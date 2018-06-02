Benedict Cumberbatch Pulls A Sherlock Move, Saves Deliveroo Cyclist From London Muggers Near Baker Street

Benedict Cumberbatch proved he can be as much of a hero both on screen and in real life, reports the Mirror.

According to the British news outlet, the star of the Sherlock TV series leaped to the rescue of a man who was being attacked by a gang of four muggers in Marylebone High Street, London, nearby the fictional home of his character Sherlock Holmes.

The incident occurred on the night of November 25, 2017, but details of Cumberbatch’s involvement in the victim’s rescue emerged only last night, notes the Evening Standard.

At the time of the incident, the 41-year-old actor, who is famous for his portrayal of the superhero figure of Dr. Stephen Strange in movies such as the 2016 Doctor Strange, the 2017 Thor: Ragnarok, and the 2018 Avengers: Infinity War, was riding in an Uber taxi along with his wife, Sophie Hunter.

The couple were on their way to a club when they saw four men “pushing around a Deliveroo cyclist” as soon as the car turned down into Marylebone High Street, just half a mile from Sherlock’s fictional address of 221b Baker Street.

Cumberbatch couldn’t just stand idly by and pretend not to notice the attack. The movie star channeled his inner Sherlock and, according to the Uber driver, 53-year-old Manuel Dias, he jumped out of the car and ran to save the cyclist from his assailants.

“The cyclist was lucky, Benedict’s a superhero,” said Dias, who confessed that he didn’t know who his passenger was at first and that the only recognized the actor after he joined Cumberbatch to stop the attackers.

“It was only then I recognized Benedict. Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just around the corner from Baker Street.”

Dias told the media that the actor ran over to the four men, who were armed with a bottle, and pulled them away from the bloodied cyclist, shouting “Leave him alone.”

The gang then turned against Cumberbatch and tried to punch the movie star, but he fended them off until they eventually ran away, Dias recounts the incident.

A legend!! Benedict Cumberbatch hailed a 'superhero' after saving Deliveroo cyclist from being beaten up by gang of four muggers – near Baker Street https://t.co/GTxFQNdxVO #NewsSuite https://t.co/oHHh8mc8BL — ZeldaZonk #WaywardSister (@aliVee) June 2, 2018

“I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest,” the Uber driver told journalists.

Dias said that the famous actors was uninjured in the brawl and noted that the four attackers fled the scene probably because they must have recognized Cumberbatch as well.

After it was all over, the actor asked the victim how he was. The cyclist replied, “I’m OK,” at which point Cumberbatch gave him a hug, Dias disclosed.

“Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless. If he hadn’t stepped in the cyclist could have been seriously injured.

Although he is being hailed as a hero, Cumberbatch insists he is no such thing. Commenting on the events, the actor showed a great deal of modesty and reportedly said: “I did it out of, well, I had to, you know…”