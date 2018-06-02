Eva Marcille Will Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ With A Peach

Eva Marcille walked into plenty of drama last season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. There were only a few episodes that she filmed while she was in the “friend of” role. It was a wild ride, but Marcille was able to make it through the reunion without going into labor despite all of the chaos that happened around her.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding how Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will look. According to Us Weekly, Eva Marcille will be returning as a full-time cast member with a peach. This is shocking to fans because that means that someone had to give up their peach. Sheree Whitfield is reportedly not returning and there have been several unconfirmed reports that Kenya Moore will not be returning either.

A lot has happened since Eva Marcille filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. At that point, she was heavily pregnant. On April 13, Marcille welcomed a little boy with Micheal Sterling. This is the second child for the reality star as she shares a daughter with her ex-boyfriend, Kevin McCall. Juggling motherhood and filming has raised some concerns, but it appears that Marcille is ready for the chaos.

NeNe Leakes is the connection Eva Marcille has to the show. The two have been friendly for years and when she decided to move to Atlanta, she reached out to her friend. Marcille quickly learned the dynamic of the ladies, something that was different than what she was used to dealing with. Connecting with Kandi Burruss came naturally for her, but it took a bit of work with the other ladies. Cynthia Bailey and Marcille got off to a rocky start after they discussed the man she was dating. Eva knew him from somewhere, and when she pieced it together, there was a little bit of animosity between the women.

Returning with a peach is a big deal for Eva Marcille. She was initially not sure if she would want to return given the way things played out in Season 10, especially the stressful reunion. The Real Housewives of Atlanta has a lot of layers to peel back. Marcille learned about the ladies as they filmed, something that was different for her. Television was not new to her, but this group dynamic definitely was. Seeing Eva Marcille as a full-time housewife will be interesting, especially after finding out who left the spot for her to fill open.