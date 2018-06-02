Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Fans Always Ask This One Question On Instagram

It’s not about the baby.

Fans can’t get enough of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, the South Korean stars who sizzled in the military romance, Descendants of the Sun. The K-drama ended two years ago, but the SongSong couple, who tied the knot last year, continue to rule the roost.

For the past few months, fans have been trying to unravel the mystery of Song Hye-Kyo’s images on Instagram, and the case is getting ‘curiouser.’

While Song Joong-Ki has admitted that he is not internet savvy, which explains his absence on social media, Song Hye-Kyo, on the other hand, is extremely active. The actress has over 8.5 million followers on Instagram.

Every time Song Hye-Kyo puts up an image on her social media account, fans have one standard question they ask her: “Where is Song Joong-Ki?”

On Friday, the Descendants of the Sun actress uploaded an image on Instagram, sporting what appears to be a chic, collared, black dress. The actress was apparently seated on a table with some friends. Much to the disappointment of many, her husband Song Joong-Ki was nowhere in the picture.

Later, fans realized that Song Hye-Kyo was flaunting an Omega watch on her wrist. The actress was in Hong Kong for Omega’s new store opening. According to a report by South China Morning Post, the actress was invited to unveil the latest women’s range, the Tresor collection, to the Hong Kong market.

???? A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Jun 1, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Fans of the SongSong couple are disappointed that Song Hye-Kyo never uploads a photograph of herself striking a pose with Song Joong-Ki.

The last time the actress uploaded a photo with her hubby was on November 13, about two weeks after the wedding. The SongSong couple has been maintaining a low profile since then.

Fans of the Hallyu stars are also eagerly waiting for the couple to announce the baby news. Photoshopped images of a pregnant Song Hye-Kyo and SongSong babies are already going viral on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Last year, actor Song Joong-Ki announced that he is ready to start a family. Fans are hoping that Song Hye-Kyo would announce the ‘baby news’ sometime this year.

Song Joong-Ki’s Next Project

Song Joong-Ki has not taken up any new projects after Descendants of the Sun and Battleship Island. Last year, he briefly made a cameo in Park Hae-Jin’s K-drama, Man to Man.

In May, Blossom Entertainment, the agency that handles Song Joong-Ki’s account, announced that the actor is considering a role in the historical romance, Asadal. Song Joong-Ki, however, has not confirmed if he would take up the role.