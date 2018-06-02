Kim Kardashian’s Family Is Not Upset About Meeting With Donald Trump

Despite contrary reports, Kim Kardashian's family is not upset about her meeting with Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian has been open about her dislike for President Donald Trump in the past, but she decided to meet with him to discuss prison reform. Rumors began swirling soon after the meeting that the rest of the family was not happy that she decided to meet with Trump.

According to a report from Radar Online, Kardashian’s relatives were not happy with her decision, except for her husband Kanye West.

“Kanye [West] is so proud of Kim for meeting with the Trump, who he openly supports. But Kris and her sisters do not agree with her decision.”

The report goes on to state that Kardashian’s sisters, in particular, were unhappy with Kim meeting with Trump.

“[They] feel that she is being incredibly selfish by ignoring her own true beliefs to follow Kanye’s political agenda.”

Despite those reports, Gossip Cop has come out to refute Radar Online. They have stated that the report was false and that Kardashian’s family has no problem with her meeting with Trump.

“Gossip Cop reached out to members of the family, as well as a spokesperson, and no one confirmed the website’s politics-over-a-pardon premise. While the outlet routinely hides behind unnamed and untraceable sources, a rep who’s authorized to speak on Kardashian’s behalf tells us the blog’s latest article is simply ‘false.'”

Kardashian met with Trump primarily to pursue the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence due to a first-time drug charge. There have been no reports about whether Trump is going to release Johnson or not at this point in time.

West has been very vocal about his support for Trump, even sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat. He has been considering a presidential run himself in 2024, which has been a major news topic as well.

Others believe that Kardashian met with Trump to scout out the White House. If West were to win the election in 2024, Kim would become the First Lady of the United States, a title that some believe she covets.

According to a report from Page Six, Kardashian believes that the meeting about Johnson went smoothly and that Trump understood where she was coming from.

“I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice. He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively.”

Only time will tell whether Trump will issue a pardon for Johnson. Time will also tell whether Kardashian will be First Lady at some point in the future.

All of that being said, the report that the Kardashian family is upset with Kim is false and should not be believed moving forward.