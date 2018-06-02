Roseanne Barr Has Multiple Personalities And One Of Them Is ‘Quite Racist,’ Says Friend Bill Maher

Bill Maher recently joked that Roseanne Barr’s multiple personality disorder may have played a role in the comedienne losing her lucrative ABC gig.

As reported by People, Maher brought up the topic of Roseanne’s pink slip and the simultaneous cancellation of her TV series during Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. Roseanne Barr’s triumphant return to television was short-lived because she simply couldn’t resist the urge to resume tweeting the sort of things that had to be scrubbed from her Twitter account before the revival of her show aired. ABC may have been willing to ignore her old tweets, but the network didn’t give her a second chance to alter her behavior after she made a racist remark suggesting that former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is a woman of color, looks like an ape.

On his show, Bill Maher tried to help Roseanne Barr out by providing her with an excuse that she can use to explain her bad behavior.

“She has said she has multiple personalities and, unfortunately, one of them is quite a racist,” Maher quipped. “It is not a mystery to me that a person with a mental illness could be taken in by a party that has lost its mind.”

Bill Maher also took a dig at Donald Trump by joking that some of Roseanne Barr’s recent tweets “were so full of racism, conspiracy theories and personal attacks they were described as abhorrent bordering on presidential.”

Bill Maher Says 'Friend' Roseanne Barr Has Multiple Personalities and One 'Is Quite a Racist' https://t.co/eQalH9AjS9 — People (@people) June 2, 2018

Unfortunately for Roseanne, it’s a little too late for her to claim that her multiple personality disorder is to blame for her racist remark. As reported by the New York Times, she’s already suggested that her racially-charged tweet was the result of popping an Ambien at 2 a.m. However, a few years ago, she did say that some of the over a dozen personalities inhabiting her body are trouble-making saboteurs.

“They all worked independently, so basically they would all sabotage each other all the time,” she told Esquire of her alter-egos during a 2007 interview. “Like, I’d have a business meeting with someone, and then another part would call them back and just f**k everything up. The parts were very fluid. It took a great amount of energy each day just to hide the disorder from other people. Because you don’t want people to find out that you’re crazy.”

Even though many members of the entertainment industry celebrated when Roseanne Barr suffered serious repercussions for her actions, Bill Maher hasn’t turned on her. He described Barr as his “friend,” and he admitted that he, too, has compared a human being to an ape. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of Barr’s supporters responded to her firing by arguing that Maher should also lose his job because he has likened President Donald Trump to an orangutan.

During a segment titled “Explaining Jokes to Idiots,” the Real Time host addressed these grievances by reminding his viewers that the orangutan comparison was a response to Donald Trump’s “birtherism racist bulls**t.” After Trump demanded that Barack Obama produce his birth certificate to prove that he was born in the United States, Maher jokingly offered Trump $5 million to prove that he is not half orangutan by producing his own birth certificate.

Before he recounted how Donald Trump actually sued him to get the money in 2013, Bill Maher offered a simple explanation for why Roseanne Barr’s tweet about Valerie Jarrett was more offensive and hurtful than his jokes about Trump.

“One, Trump is an orangutan,” he said. “Two, white people have not been subjected to racist trope comparing them to apes for hundreds of years.”