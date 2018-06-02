Why Does Melania Trump Always Look Miserable? John Boehner Thinks He Knows The Reason

Speculation has grown about why the first lady hasn't been seen in more than three weeks.

Melania Trump has the look of a woman living in constant misery, and John Boehner thinks he might know the reason why.

Donald Trump’s wife spent most of his 2016 presidential run out of the spotlight and even chose to stay back in New York after Trump moved into the White House, prompting speculation that she was not terribly thrilled about her husband’s political aspirations or the thought of becoming first lady. And even since moving into the White House, Melania has been spotted looking exasperated with her husband, appearing to rebuff his advances to hold her hand on a number of occasions.

Former House Speaker John Boehner believes he knows the reason Melania looks so unhappy. Speaking at an event in Michigan this week, as reported by the Daily Mail, Boehner said he believes Melania never expected that she her husband would win in 2016 and has now been thrust into a life she never wanted.

“I think Donald Trump promised Melania that he would not win, [that] she didn’t have to worry about ever living in the White House,” Boehner said. “It’s probably why she doesn’t look real happy every day – well, maybe one reason.”

Boehner’s comments come as Melania Trump has been out of the public eye for more than three weeks following what the White House said was a routine surgical procedure to address a benign kidney condition. Since undergoing surgery, Melania has not been spotted at all in or around the White House, sparking speculation about what could have happened.

There are some rumors that Melania may have moved back to New York (based on what may have been an incorrect reading of her former Twitter page), and others claiming that she is leaving her husband. There are some more wild theories as well, including that she underwent plastic surgery and is taking time to heal so no one will know.

While Melania’s spokeswoman said the first lady is doing fine and already back to work in the White House, some think that Donald Trump’s administration is not being completely honest about her whereabouts. An unnamed senior White House official this week told Politico that Trump is likely hiding something about Melania, though didn’t say what it might be.

Melania Trump Is Back to Work in 'Internal Meetings' After Hospitalization and 19 Days Out of Sight https://t.co/vyMU2WmYdW — People (@people) May 29, 2018

The speculation about Melania Trump’s disappearance was fueled even more this weekend when Donald Trump took a trip to Camp David, and Melania did not attend. There is no clear idea of when she will make another public appearance.