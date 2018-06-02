Miley Cyrus’ Urine May Be Coming To A Record Store Near You

Miley Cyrus has done some pretty crazy things since leaving the House of Mouse behind to pursue a full-time music career, but the reformed twerker has nothing on the Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne. The eccentric 57-year-old singer has a few more decades of experience than 25-year-old Miley, so he’s had a lot more time to come up with wacky ways to draw attention to his work.

Miley Cyrus can make headlines by posing nude and talking about drug use, but such humdrum antics aren’t nearly outrageous enough for Wayne Coyne. Many of his music marketing ideas involve bodily fluids, and his latest is no exception. During a recent interview with NME, the musician revealed that he has devised a plan that will allow music fans to take a little piece of Cyrus home with them when they leave their local record stores. Miley Cyrus collaborated with the Flaming Lips on her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, and now Coyne wants to release vinyl copies of the record that have been pressed with the former Hannah Montana star’s urine.

Wayne Coyne has a bit of an obsession with bodily fluids. As reported by The Guardian, the rocker has released a vinyl album containing the blood of musical collaborators including Chris Martin, Erykah Badu and Ke$ha. He’s also used his own blood to print a poster for the Austin City Limits music festival, according to Rolling Stone.

The act of using Dracula’s favorite drink to cause a splash was growing rather stale, so it was high time for Coyne to incorporate a new bodily fluid into his art.

“The next record we were talking about releasing was the Miley Cyrus and the Dead Petz record. We’d get a good amount of Miley’s pee and mix it with some glitter and put that in,” Coyne said of his plans for Miley’s urine. “I think that would up the ante. Don’t you?”

It’s possible that Wayne Coyne’s strange idea was inspired by something Miley Cyrus does that is almost just as bizarre. During an interview with The Guardian, Coyne revealed that he and the former Disney Channel darling text each other all the time, and she has sent him hundreds of photos of herself sitting on the toilet.

“I’ll say: ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re in each other’s lives.”

Miley Cyrus can only hope that Wayne Coyne didn’t save any of those photos to use as the cover for the pee-pressed, limited edition vinyl release of Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.