‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, June 1: Kyle Loses His Swimsuit And Abby Gets Shocking News

Did Kyle sink Birthday Suit by Jabot?

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 1, reveals a bit too much of one Genoa City man, which put a new product launch at risk. Plus, one step-mother gave her step-daughter way too much information.

Billy (Jason Thompson) launched his first product for Jabot live on GC Buzz, but Kyle (Michael Mealor) felt the whole scene had an infomercial vibe to it. To liven things up and show off the capabilities of Birthday Suit by Jabot, he dove into the pool to prove its staying power. Unfortunately, while the sunscreen stayed on wonderfully, his swimsuit did not have the same type of staying power.

While they say all publicity is good publicity, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) weren’t convinced. The viral wardrobe malfunction posed all kinds of problems for Hamilton Winters Group and GC Buzz because it happened on live TV.

Sadly for Jack (Peter Bergman), after the Birthday Suit by Jabot debacle, he still couldn’t convince his sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), to ditch the family business and try a new venture with him. He keeps getting rejected, but so far, he hasn’t let it deter him from trying to figure out how to start something else apart from John Abbott’s company.

Meanwhile, a worried Sharon (Sharon Case) spilled the beans to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Nick (Joshua Morrow) wants to leave Genoa City to run a non-profit out west. For some reason, Mariah decided it’d be a good idea to impart this news to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Abby about Arturo and Kyle makes waves. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ssEZFW3BKt pic.twitter.com/S0PkEtR25V — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 2, 2018

Of course, Nikki went straight to Sharon and blamed her for the situation. She immediately blamed Sharon and her guilt over J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) for the move. However, Sharon challenged Nikki to take a look in her own household and ask Victor (Eric Braeden) why Nick suddenly wanted out of GC.

Speaking of Nikki, she also saw her step-daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway), passionately kissing her ex-lover, Arturo (Jason Canela), so she decided to let her step-daughter in on a whole lot of personal details. Nikki informed an absolutely shocked Abby that until quite recently, Nikki and Arturo were sleeping together.

Abby couldn’t understand how or why considering Nikki is married to her dad, Victor. That’s when Nikki dropped the huge bombshell that she and Victor had an open marriage for a time. Although it was a lot to process, Nikki got her point across that Arturo seemed to be overly attracted to Newman women with large bank accounts.

Abby let Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in on the sordid details, and Ashley actually agreed with Nikki. Abby decided to ignore Arturo’s phone call, but it is really the end of their romance?

