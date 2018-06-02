Dutch Airliner Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger’s Overwhelming Body Odor Led To Mass Vomiting, Fainting

Smelly and sick travelers made this flight one for the record books.

Body odor is no laughing matter — especially on an airplane. Passengers on a Transavia flight found this out the hard way after one stinky individual made his fellow fliers vomit and faint, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.

The Boeing 737 departed Schiphol airport in the Netherlands on Tuesday night, heading toward the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, reported the Mirror. Passengers were immediately sickened by the horrible smell, with one saying the offender “smelt like he hadn’t washed in weeks” and another calling the odor “unbearable.”

Adding to the plane’s already awful aroma, some passengers began throwing up in the aisles. Several people even fainted after being overwhelmed by the various putrid smells on the airplane.

Flight attendants on the Dutch airliner tried to quarantine the smelly man in one of the lavatories. However, the stench was so repulsive that the Transavia crew decided he needed to be completely removed. That’s when the decision was made to divert the plane to the Faro airport in Portugal.

After landing in Portugal, the foul fellow was escorted off of the airplane by a medical team and then placed on an airport bus.

The flight continued after the stinky man’s removal, but the odor inside the plane lingered. Newsweek reported that the food and drinks that were supposed to be served during the flight were not dispensed because it still smelled extremely bad inside the cabin.

“The aeroplane diverted because of medical reasons, but it is indeed right that he smelled quite a bit,” read the official statement from Transavia’s spokesperson, reported the Mirror.

A Belgian traveler who survived the incident spoke to the Telegraph, telling the media outlet in the Netherlands that the “stench was gigantic.”

“From the moment he stepped into the aisle, people began to scream and dived into their bags looking for handkerchiefs to keep in front of them,” Piet Van Haut said. “The crew took spray cans of perfume to spray, yet the gruesome smell did not go away.

“I heard someone say that the stench was worse than that of a corpse that had been decomposing for a month,” he added. “It was an untenable situation.”

Bizarrely, this is not the first time that Transavia has had to make an emergency landing due to a smelly incident aboard one of its airplanes.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, a February flight from Dubai to Amsterdam was diverted to Vienna when a passenger’s farting caused a brawl in the air. After asking the man to stop, and even complaining about it to crew members, several fliers began fighting the gassy guy.