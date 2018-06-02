Watch Nigeria Vs. England Football Livestream: Where To Find Online Video Of 2018 World Cup Tune-Up

John Mikel Obi is hoping to lead the Super Eagles to the team's first ever win over England.

Fans who want to watch the Nigeria vs. England football match but are unable to make it to a television will be in luck, with plenty of options to watch a livestream of the 2018 World Cup warm-up match.

The countries will meet in an international friendly match on Saturday in London’s Wembley Stadium. Start time is scheduled for 16:15 GMT (17:15 West Africa Time/12:15 ET).

Nigerian captain John Mikel Obi said the match will be a good test for the Super Eagles heading into the World Cup.

“Seeing the England team is a strong team and everyone is pushing to play, we believe that tomorrow game is a big test for us,” he said on Friday (via CompleteSportsNigeria).

Obi said his team is hopeful heading into the World Cup in Russia.

“The team is under no pressure, but we are confident of making history in Russia,” he said. “This group is a hard group and we are getting ready for each game, We will take each game one at a time and we are hoping for a better result in our matches.”

Obi, who is quite familiar with Wembley Stadium as a former Chelsea star, said he is proud to be leading the Super Eagles and believes this team can advance further than any other Nigerian squad has in the World Cup.

If the hype around the Nigerian team’s kit is any indication, then there will be a huge number of people looking to watch Saturday’s match. As the BBC reported, the team sold out of 3 million pre-orders of the new kit, and fans in London waited hours to purchase them from the Nike flagship store.

Nigerian officials said the green patterned jersey is a “subtle homage to Nigeria’s ’94 shirt, with its eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeve and green torso.” The 1994 Nigerian squad advanced to the Round of 16 in the World Cup, losing to eventual runner-up Italy 2-1 in extra time.

That also happened to be the year the teams first met in an international friendly. Playing in Wembley Stadium in November of 1994, England defeated Nigeria 1-0, with David Platt scoring the only goal of the contest. Nigeria has never defeated England in a football match.

Nigeria will face a team they've never beaten in England. Can the Super Eagles finally clinch a victory over the Three Lions ahead of the FIFA #WorldCup in Russia? pic.twitter.com/RtlmHhei2X — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) June 1, 2018

Fans who want to watch a livestream of the Nigeria vs. England football match can check out SuperSport 3 in Nigeria or Fox Sports Go in the United States. A full listing of where to watch a livestream of the football match across the globe can be seen here.