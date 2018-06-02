Amy Duggar Shunned By Entire Duggar Family, Per ‘Radar Online’

Cousin Amy is no longer allowed to see her cousins or mention them in the media.

Amy Duggar used to be a huge part of the Duggar family festivities. She was known as “Cousin Amy” to fans who have watched since the beginning. While things have been busy for her over the last few years, there have been viewers who have wanted to see her more on Counting On. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Duggar will be back in the spotlight any time soon.

For a few years, there has been speculation that Amy Duggar was under heavy scrutiny from Jim Bob Duggar. She got married in 2015, and while her famous cousins did attend the wedding, they left after finding out there would be alcohol and dancing at the reception.

According to Radar Online, Amy Duggar has been exiled from the Duggar family. Not only is she no longer allowed to visit her cousins at their home, she was reportedly asked to delete all photos of them from her social media.

Before the Duggar daughters began to rebel a bit against their strict rules, Amy Duggar was known as the rebel. She was less sheltered than her cousins, something that fans noticed from the beginning. Amy dated before marriage, something that is not allowed by Jim Bob Duggar at all. There were other things that stood out too, mainly her dress code and her knowledge of the “real” world.

It has been revealed that Amy Duggar was not invited to Josiah Duggar’s festivities for his upcoming wedding. She reportedly will not be invited to the wedding either. Jim Bob Duggar is not happy about how much freedom she was given, and now, he is laying down the law even harder. Duggar was allowed to visit her cousins at their home if she wanted to see them, something she publicly admitted a few years ago. Now, there is no line of connection possible.

Moving forward, Counting On fans hope that things change. Not seeing Amy Duggar has put a damper on things, especially for longtime viewers. It is unclear whether or not she will still have relationships with her married cousins, or if they have to comply with Jim Bob Duggar’s wishes. Amy is said to be heartbroken over the recent turn of events. She has always loved and adored her cousins, and now, they have allegedly been wiped from her life. Duggar will move forward, but not having her cousins around, and not being able to participate in their lives is going to be an adjustment.