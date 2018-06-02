Rihanna And Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Have Not Broken Up, Despite Tabloid Report [Debunked]

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel have broken up, at least that’s according to an article that appeared on MediaTakeOut and subsequently picked up by Hollywood Life.

In the MediaTakeOut article, a source claims that Rihanna and Hassan had a “good relationship” for a while but that they broke up because the singer “got tired of him.”

“She gets tired of men sometimes,” the alleged source reportedly said. “Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does — break men’s hearts.”

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story is nothing but fake news. As Gossip Cop notes, neither MediaTakeOut nor Hollywood Life gives any concrete details about when or where the breakup took place. The celebrity rumor watchdog states that they spoke to an acquaintance of Rihanna’s who relayed to them that the allegations are untrue.

According to Gossip Cop, MediaTakeOut is no stranger to reporting untrue stories about the “Umbrella” singer. The site recently debunked another one of their articles which claimed that Rihanna was having Hassan Jameel’s baby. MTO based the story on a photo of Rihanna in which she wears what they call a maternity dress. The “maternity dress was actually a high-fashion gown by Giambattista Valli with a voluminous skirt and train which was meant to be snug at the waist. They also based their story on photos where they purport seeing a baby bump on the Barbadian bombshell. But that was just fabric. The article was published 11 months ago, so time has done the best job of proving the article wrong.

Rumors that Rihanna was dating someone new first surfaced in December 2016 when she was seen entering London’s Toy Room, holding hands with a “tall, dark-haired man,” Vogue Arabia reports. A couple of months later, she was spotted in Tokyo with said “dark-haired” man who turned out to be Jameel. Then some sizzling paparazzi photos hit the web in June which showed them frolicking and getting very flirty in a pool. As Harper’s Bazaar reported at the time, they were later seen getting some coffee together in the Spanish city. Then Rihanna’s father made some comments published in the Toronto Sun in which he revealed that his very famous daughter had a new boyfriend. Mr. Fenty advised that he should “buckle up” because Rihanna is a very hardworking and ambitious woman.

As Vogue Arabia notes Hassan Jameel is a 29-year-old Saudi Arabian businessman who works as the deputy president and vice chairman of his family’s company, Abdul Latif Jameel Domestic. He’s reportedly worth over a billion dollars and has been previously linked to supermodel, Naomi Campbell. Rihanna has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile men in the past, including Chris Brown and Drake.