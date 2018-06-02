Khloe Kardashian Plays Taylor Swift On Snapchat After Kanye West Disses Tristan Thompson

Is Khloe Kardashian sending a message to her brother-in-law Kanye West? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a few videos on her Snapchat on Friday and fans couldn’t help but noticed the music playing in the background.

According to a June 1 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian snapped a video of herself telling fans that she was having a hard time finding motivation to work out, and asked fans what they do when they are lacking motivation. In the background of the video, Taylor Swift’s hit song, “Delicate,” can be heard playing.

As many fans know, Taylor Swift has had a lot of bad blood with both Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her brother-in-law, Kanye West. Fans noticed that Khloe decided to play Taylor’s song the day after Kanye first played the first songs off of his new album for his famous friends.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in Kanye West’s new song “Extacy” he raps about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, saying, “All these THOTS on Christian Mingle, that what almost got Tristan single.”

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s child, True Thompson.

Kardashian drew criticism from fans online who believed the reality TV star should have left her cheating boyfriend and returned home to L.A. However, Khloe decided to stay in Cleveland, Ohio with her baby daddy much to the shock of her loyal supporters.

It seems that Khloe’s family hasn’t been completely supportive of her decision to stick by Tristan’s side. Multiple members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan have made it clear that they are unhappy with the situation. Kim Kardashian revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that the entire situation was “so f—ed up” and then told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that her comments got her blocked on social media by Tristan Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is set to accompany Khloe Kardashian back to L.A. later this summer, and he’s allegedly “nervous” about interacting with her family following the cheating scandal. The reality TV family is said to still be very upset with the NBA star for his poor treatment of Khloe. However, will Khloe also have issues with her family when she returns? After they’ve been speaking out on Tristan, it seems that she could also harbor ill feelings towards them as well.