Christina Aguilera Shares Rare, Candid Moment With Beau, Matt Rutler

The one-time 'The Voice' judge and pop icon shares new pics of her life behind the scenes.

She may not be ready to “Fall In Line,” but Christina Aguilera is obviously more than happy to fall in love and the lucky guy happens to be her beau, Matt Rutler.

The former The Voice star and her fiance have been together since 2010. The couple shares a child together and recently got engaged — Rutler proposed to the singer in February, 2014. Aguilera has been busy lately. The star stripped down for the May cover of Paper magazine, going sans makeup and looking fresh-faced to promote her sixth studio album, the upcoming Liberation, which is slated to drop in June. The singer debuted a risque new song with Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz that was followed by an NSFW music video in early May, and she recently performed her new hit single “Fall In Line” with Demi Lovato at the Billboard Music Awards.

The song is an empowering ode to women everywhere, urging them to use their voice and fight for the things they deserve. It looks like Aguilera is doing just that as she seems more than happy with Rutler after nearly a decade together. The couple shares a 3-year-old little girl named Summer, and they’re also raising Aguilera’s son with Jordan Bratman, Max, 10.

Aguilera has opened up about her family life in the past, admitting she worries about her children growing up in the age of social media. She’s also spoken about her experience with motherhood, a job she finds totally fulfilling, but at times draining. Aguilera is an advocate for moms everywhere to take a break and practice some hard-earned self-care, and she credits her relationship with Rutler for keeping her grounded and making her feel appreciated.

The singer shared a snap of the two on Rutler’s birthday, rocking a pink kimono and going makeup-free again, while captioning the photo by calling him the hardest worker she knows.

And while an appearance by Rutler on the singer’s social media is rare, Aguilera gifted fans another peek into the couple’s seemingly picture-perfect romance on Friday when she posted a photo of the pair wrapped up in each others arms.

It seems that though Aguilera’s album theme is all about a woman’s liberation, her freedom, the singer is blissfully engaged to a life partner that fully supports her career. Which is good because after a years-long hiatus from making music in favor of working on The Voice, it sounds like X-Tina has plenty to sing about.