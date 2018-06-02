Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Nervous’ To Return To L.A. With Khloe Kardashian, Her Family’s Still Very Upset

Thompson nervous about going into enemy territory.

Tristan Thompson is reportedly planning to move back to L.A. with Khloe Kardashian this summer, and he’s not looking forward to reuniting with her famous family after his shocking cheating scandal.

According to a June 1 report by People Magazine, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian will soon be heading back to L.A., where Khloe’s family resides. However, the NBA star is said to be feeling a bit “nervous” about interacting with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, because they are reportedly still very upset with the way he has treated Khloe in the past.

“Tristan will be in L.A. as well. Khloe’s family is still very unhappy with Tristan. It will be interesting to see how they will treat him. Although Khloe defends him and her reasons to stay with him, her family feels she deserves much better. Tristan is nervous about the family. He knows they’re mad at him and he’s definitely going to work to get back on their good side.”

Despite the fact that Khloe Kardashian’s family is still upset with Tristan, they are allegedly excited to have Khloe back home. The family is expecting to have a big party when they are all finally together again, baby True included.

“Everyone is trying to focus on Khloe being happy, though. And everyone is happy that she will be back in L.A. soon. They will all have a big celebration together.”

Kardashian was initially supposed to fly back and forth from Cleveland to L.A. with her newborn daughter. However, since Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal back in April, she has stayed in Ohio. As fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian when photos and video of him kissing and groping other women surfaced online just hours before Khloe went into labor with their child. Since that time, multiple members of the Kardashian family have spoken out about the situation.

Kim Kardashian claimed that she thought Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal was “sad” and “f***ed up,” later revealing that her comments had gotten her blocked by the NBA star on social media. Kris Jenner also talked about the scandal, saying that the Kardashian family was a forced to be reckoned with, and as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West references the cheating scandal on his new album.

Meanwhile, just because Tristan Thompson is coming home to L.A. with Khloe Kardashian it doesn’t mean that he’ll be appearing on the family’s reality show. Sources tell Us Weekly that Tristan will not film any new episodes for KUWTK this season.