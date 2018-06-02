MLB Trade Rumors: Atlanta Braves Viewed As A Suitor For Manny Machado, Per ‘Baltimore Sun’

The Atlanta Braves could be one of the surprise teams going after Manny Machado.

Could the Baltimore Orioles trade Manny Machado to the Atlanta Braves? Any possibility of the Atlanta Braves acquiring the All-Star third baseman would give them a leg up on the competition in the National League East. It is a crowded field thus far with at least three viable playoff contenders.

The Baltimore Sun is suggesting that the Atlanta Braves are one of the surprise teams which could be in the running for Manny Machado. The talented 25-year-old will become a free agent in the fall. Since Manny Machado is not expected to re-sign with the Orioles, they will look get something for him, versus lose him for nothing.

If and when the Baltimore Orioles look to move Manny Machado before the MLB trade deadline, there will be no shortage of teams after him. NJ.com has confirmed that the Philadelphia Phillies are also interested in Manny Machado. The Atlanta Braves are likely no exception.

It is time to consider the Atlanta Braves a contender. The Braves have been at the top of the National League East for the better part of the season thus far. Neither of the Braves’ rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies or Washington Nationals, have fully distinguished themselves as front-runners to win the division.

Making a bold statement, such as trading for Manny Machado, would signal just how serious the Braves are at challenging for the division title. Doing so would also prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from acquiring him.

Manny Machado’s bat would be a boost for any team he gets traded to. J. Meric / Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have all of the components the Baltimore Orioles are seeking for Machado. Making an offer for Machado would not disrupt what the Braves are building in their farm system. Especially with the likelihood that the Braves would not have to give their top prospect in Ronald Acuna, Jr.

Outside of Acuna Jr., the Atlanta Braves have an abundance of young talent in the minor leagues. This includes five of Baseball America’s top-61 pitching prospects.

Right now, the Baltimore Orioles covet pitching. The Orioles have a preference for pitching that is under contract for the next few seasons.

The Atlanta Braves can offer the Baltimore Orioles a package with one of two of their top minor league pitchers as the centerpiece. Adding a hitter ready to make the major league roster to their trade proposal would push things along quickly. However, Manny Machado is a rental player.

The Atlanta Braves may not go all in with their offer. If they do, they are in a great position financially to offer Manny Machado a long-term contract. The Braves could be one of the surprise teams going after Machado during the offseason, whether they pursue him in a trade or not.