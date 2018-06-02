Abby Lee Miller Prepares For Round 3 Of Chemo Following Release From Prison

It’s been approximately one week since former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was officially released from prison and the 51-year-old is gearing up to go back…to the hospital. Miller gave an impromptu health update to her followers in an Instagram post on Friday letting her fans know that she is gearing up for her third round of chemo, as reported by Radar Online.

Posting a photo of herself with her arms wide open, dressed in an all-white ensemble, a big smile and her signature teased hair, Miller let her fans know her weekend plans captioning the photo, “Happy Friday!!! I should be planning a weekend of fun in the sun at the pool! There’s nothing I enjoy more than swimming and a good tan. Instead, I start round 3 of chemo……… another battle that I must win!!!

As previously reported by Inquisitr,Miller was forced to undergo involuntary surgery for a multi-level laminectomy in April that led to her being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma.

Following the surgery, Miller posted a picture of herself on her Instagram propped up in her hospital bed thanking her 3.4 million followers saying, “So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action. So much more I wish I could say……about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for[prayers].”

Since entering the hospital to fight cancer, Miller has been overwhelmed with visits from her dance studio girls. Erica Perri, Maddie Pietrusinski, and JoJo Siwa are just a some of the many visitors that paid Miller a visit. Siwa stopped by just this past week and sent a supportive message of her own on Instagram.

“Got to see my favorite today Abby you have changed my life for forever, I am so thankful for everything you have done for me. Thank you for letting us come by and visit you today! I love you. FOREVER.”

Miller made her return to the real world on Friday, May 25, after being sentenced to one year behind bars on fraud charges. Miller was sentenced to approximately one year and a day in prison back in May 2017. The 51-year-old began serving her sentence in July 2017 at the FCI Victorville prison and was moved to a halfway house in March. Miller’s release date was moved up from June 21 to May 25 due to her ongoing health issues and upon discovering she has cancer.