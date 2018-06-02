‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, June 4: Summer’s Shocking Return And Victor Sues Nick!

Summer won't believe her eyes when she walks back into her home

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 4 reveal a long-lost daughter returns, but she may run right away after what she returns to. Plus, a father sues his son for custody of a child. Things get crazy to kick off the week in Genoa City.

Well over a year after she left on a birthday trip to Mexico, Summer (Hunter King) finally returns to town, but the shocking sight that greets her might not be a sight for sore eyes. In fact, she might want to burn hers after walking in on her mother, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) in the nude just after they’ve done the deed. On the couch.

Well, it is Summer’s apartment after all, so perhaps these two should look into finding their own place. Or maybe not… sometime’s three’s company, but in this case, it’s probably a crowd. Plus, with Kyle (Michael Mealor) back in town, who knows? Perhaps Summer will start up her old fling with Jack’s son again.

Speaking of places to live, Devon (Bryton James) wants his baby momma residing with him stat, according to She Knows Soaps. However, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) might not be so agreeable to this plan. In fact, she wanted to buy Chelsea and Adam’s old penthouse, but it looks like Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Jack (Peter Bergman) started a bidding war over the place, which at one point belonged to Victor Newman (did they forget?).

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, June 4-8. Summer returns home and finds herself in hot water, Neil spars with Hilary, Erika Girardi returns as Farrah Dubose, Mariah bonds with Kyle, and Abby loses her cool. #YR pic.twitter.com/sdjwkbccOx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 1, 2018

Certainly, Devon and Hilary could benefit from living close to each other, but living together? That seems fast, but when have they ever done anything traditionally? Perhaps Hilary will go ahead and say yes despite the opposition she’s sure to face from Neil and Lily (Christel Khalil). In fact, their assured disapproval may just sweeten the deal for her.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) erroneously believed that Sharon (Sharon Case) pushed Nick (Joshua Morrow) to move away from Genoa City over the whole J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) debacle. However, Sharon dropped a little truth bomb on Nikki that it was her son’s idea to up and move. Then she suggested that Nikki ask Victor (Eric Braeden) why Nick wanted to hightail it out of town as soon as possible.

With that tidbit in mind, Nikki confronts Victor. His response is something she never dreamed she’d hear. Christian is not Nick’s biological son — he’s Adam’s. Big surprise, Victor plans to sue for custody of Christian because Nick wants to keep the little boy away from Victor.

Tune in to watch The Young and the Restless on CBS or POP on Monday to see how everything goes down.