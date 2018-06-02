Tristan Thompson Reportedly Won’t Appear On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Following Cheating Scandal

Thompson will not be featured on his girlfriend's hit TV show.

Fans that were hoping to see Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, during next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be disappointed. The NBA star will likely not be seen on the reality series following his cheating scandal.

According to a June 1 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson isn’t likely to be seen on KUWTK anytime soon. Sources close to Khloe Kardashian tell the magazine that the NBA player will not be filming the reality series for the foreseeable future, and it was reportedly his decision.

“Tristan didn’t appear a lot on Keeping Up With The Kardashians when his relationship with Khloe was solid, so it’s no surprise he has told her that he won’t be filming in the future for the show,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian allegedly doesn’t care whether or not Tristan Thompson appears on her family’s reality TV show. In fact, she is much more concerned with rebuilding their relationship and taking care of her newborn baby daughter, True, than she is with the series.

“Khloe could actually care less about whether or not he does [the show]. She is focused on trying to rebuild the trust in the relationship,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is said to be returning home to L.A. from Cleveland this summer. Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, recently revealed that her daughter will be back home with baby True very “soon,” and says she believes the move home will be “for good.”

Fans will remember that Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

Many fans had been hoping that Khloe Kardashian would speak out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal during the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, if she does open up about the devastating time in her life, it seems that Tristan won’t be able to offer his rebuttal since he won’t be appearing on the show.

One person who is speaking out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating ways is Kanye West. Kim Kardashian’s husband recently dropped his new album, and even referenced the cheating scandal with lyrics such as, “All these THOTS on Christian Mingle, that what almost got Tristan single.”

Although Tristan Thompson wont’ be appearing this season, fans are still likely to tune in to the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to see what details are revealed about the cheating scandal.