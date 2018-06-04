Sara Gilbert Stands By ABC’s Decision To Cancel ‘Roseanne’

For the first time since ABC canceled the highly-rated show, Roseanne last week, Sara Gilbert has spoken out.

During today’s live episode of The Talk, Gilbert opened up in her first public statement to say she stands by the network’s decision to cancel the show.

“This has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about love, diversity and inclusion and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I am sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made,” Gilbert stated.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Gilbert, who is a co-host on The Talk as well as executive producer and cast member on Roseanne, expressed her disappointment in Barr’s actions following a racist-twitter rant that is not reflective of the show they intended to create.

Julie Chen, also co-host on The Talk, read Gilbert’s statement out loud as the audience applauded. Chen added, “canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message, that’s for sure.”

The Talk co-host, Sheryl Underwood, also congratulated Gilbert and ABC’s president, Channing Dungey, for doing the right thing.

As CBS News previously reported on May 30, the network pulled the plug on the show reboot last Tuesday following a racially-charged tweet by Barr against Valerie Jarret, former White House adviser to Barack Obama and who was born in Iran. Her tweet essentially compared Jarret to an ape and which read “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr later apologized to Judd and blamed her actions on the side effects of the sleeping medication, Ambien.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said Channing Dungey, President of ABC, in a statement.

Gilbert, who played Barr’s daughter Darlene on the show and who also serves as executive producer, had previously reacted to Barr’s actions tweeting that Barr’s remarks “do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Gilbert’s comment sparked a reaction from Barr in which she took to Twitter.

“Wow! Unreal,” Barr replied. She later turned to Twitter again to forgive Gilbert and Michael Fishman, who played DJ, her on-screen son on the show and who was also disappointed in her tweet against Jarrett. Although Barr said she would leave Twitter, she has returned and has shared posts from her supporters.

According to CNN, ABC is allegedly in talks with Carsey-Werner, the production company that owns the show, in hopes to bring back a spin off series without Barr and one option could reportedly focus on Gilbert as the main character on the show.