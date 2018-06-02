Justin Bieber Desperate To Win Selena Gomez Back, Searching Her Instagram For Clues, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Bieber is not ready to give up on Selena.

Justin Bieber still isn’t over Selena Gomez. The Biebs reportedly hasn’t moved on from his years-long infatuation with Selena, and is allegedly determined to win her back yet again.

According to a June 1 report by Hollywood Life, Justin Bieber is ready to make another bold move to get back in Selena Gomez’s good graces. Sources tell the outlet that Justin and Selena are not in contact at the moment, and he does not follow her on social media. However, he allegedly continues to check her Instagram page to see what she is up to, and who she is spending time with.

“Justin and Selena are not in contact right now, but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping an eye on her Instagram. He doesn’t follow her, but he still checks her page and her last few posts have got him all twisted. She’s been promoting her video for ‘Back to You’ and posting certain lyrics from the song that make it seem like she’s still thinking about Justin, or at least that’s how Justin is taking it,” insiders told the site.

As many fans will remember, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first began dating back in 2011, but called it quits 2012. The couple always seemed to be on each other’s radars. They stunned fans in early late 2017 when news of their reunion began circulating on the internet. The pair were spotted out on dates, going on bike rides, and even kissing. Fans of the couple known as “Jelena” were over the moon about the reconciliation, but it didn’t last long.

People Magazine reports that by March, 2018, reports were flying that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had split and were taking a break from the relationship. However, the couple’s break up seemed to become permanent as they have not gotten back together, and are currently not on speaking terms, according to sources.

“They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to ‘break up,’ however, they’ve been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed. They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time of the split.

Justin Bieber is reportedly “crushed” that Selena Gomez is moving on from their relationship, and is allegedly searching her social media accounts for any signs that she may be ready to reconnect. The couple have not been seen together since their most recent split.