Halle Berry Shares Sexy Workout Picture, Shows How She Keeps In Shape Using Paper Plates And A Big Stick

The actress is getting in shape for her new role in 'John Wick 3.'

Halle Berry shared a sexy workout picture this week and gave her Instagram followers some hints on how to stay in shape in the backyard using a pair of paper plates and a long stick.

The 51-year-old actress has regularly been sharing pictures and videos of her workouts, giving fitness tips every Friday as she shows off her own toned physique. This week, Berry’s Instagram story showed how to use paper plates to do backyard “slide runners” that work out the core and legs. She then showed off her post-workout stretching technique that involves some limber side-stretches with a common backyard stick as an aide.

Halle Berry also shared a sexy pictures showing off her post-workout body, sharing with fans that she is working out for her new movie, John Wick 3.

“We all agree that we don’t always love to work out,” she wrote. “However, one thing that makes it bearable for me is my ability to laugh and play and have fun while I’m doing it. Truth is, sometimes I have to laugh to keep from crying, especially during my John Wick training which is no joke!”

Though Halle Berry’s role on John Wick 3 just started filming this week, there are already rumors that she is getting very cozy with one of her co-stars. An insider told Life & Style Magazine that there is a romance blossoming between Halle and Keanu Reeves, the titular star of the series.

“As soon as they started getting to know each other, they realized there was something there that was stronger than friendship,” the unnamed source told the celebrity news outlet.

The report claimed that the pair started to connect shortly after the movie was announced, and that it grew quickly once Halle got onto the set of the movie.

The new romance comes just as Halle Berry is finalizing the divorce from her former husband, Olivier Martinez. A judge ruled this week that the couple needed to submit a divorce agreement by next month or else face a possible fine. As Radar Online noted, the judge gave them until June 27 to figure out the final arrangements for their divorce and the child they share together.

Fans who want to get a glimpse of Halle Berry’s toned body on the big screen will have a bit of a wait. John Wick 3 is set to be released on May 17, 2019. Until then, they can check out her Instagram page for weekly workout updates.