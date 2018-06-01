Watch Vegas Golden Knights Vs. Washington Capitals Game 3 Live Stream: NHL Stanley Cup Final, Start Time

The Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals storm into the nation's capital looking to break a 1-1 deadlock in what has already been a hard-fought NHL Stanley Cup Finals series.

The Washington Capitals longtime captain and legend, Alex Ovechkin, will play the first home Final game of that career, just two days after scoring the first NHL Stanley Cup Finals goal of his 14-year career. The Capitals drafted him in 2004. As NJ reports, the Vegas Golden Knights storm into Capital One Area in Washington, D.C., for Game 3, a game that will live stream with both teams hoping to break the 1-1 deadlock in what has already been a wild and physical series.

The first two games played at the home of the expansion Golden Knights saw 14 goals by 14 different players, according to Bleacher Report. But one of those, coming at 5:38 of the second period in Game 2, belonged to Ovechkin — who, of course, has reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time.

Ovechkin’s 12-goal outburst in the Eastern Conference Playoffs was essential in powering his team into the final, as Yahoo Sports reported. The goal gave Washington a lead in Game 2, allowing the Capitals to head home having negated the Vegas home-ice advantage.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 3, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The puck drops at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 2. That start time will be 5 p.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, left, beast Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, for his first-ever Stanley Cup Finals goal. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

But the Capitals could be at a disadvantage, even at home, as they may be playing without 26-year-old center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who left Game 2 after taking a hard hit along the boards from Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb. According to NHL.com, Kuznetsov sustained an “upper body injury” and was listed as day-to-day, but by Friday, he had not yet been cleared by the team’s doctors.

The Capitals went on to win the game 3-2 even without their leading scorer in the playoffs, and Ovechkin was pleased with his team’s reply to the physical hit that cost them perhaps their most important player.

“Good response by all of us,” Ovechkin told ESPN. “We lost our top guy. But those guys play extra minutes, extra shifts, and whatever it takes.”

Watch a preview of the Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game 3, courtesy of Sportsnet Canada, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 3, go to NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

However, there is a way for hockey fans to watch the historic Vegas vs. Washington Game 3 stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Golden Knights-Capitals Game 3 live stream for free.

In Canada, fans hoping to watch a live stream, of the Stanley Cup Finals can try the CBC Hockey Night in Canada, or purchase a subscription to Sportsnet Now to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Finals live stream.