Actress Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers called it quits over a year ago but the drama still seems to be following the pair around.

The latest tabloid fodder comes courtesy of Rogers’ extended family. Munn recently opened up about her relationship with Rogers to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM talk show, Radio Andy. The X-Men star revealed how she encouraged the football player to reconnect with his estranged family which included his mom, dad, and two brothers, Jordan Rodgers and Luke Rodgers. The couple dated for three years and, according to Munn, at one point the quarterback was close to reconciling with his family before things became strained once again. Munn, who lived with Rodgers for a time, even recalled pushing her ex to reach out to his siblings and parents while she was wrapping up filming her hit TV series, The Newsroom. Still, things didn’t work out, between the Rodgers brood and between the actress and the athlete.

While Munn has mostly kept mum about the more intimate details of her relationship with Rodgers, talking about his personal life with Cohen seems to have struck a nerve with his brother and Bachelorette contestant, Jordan.

In a chat with US Weekly, Jordan appeared perplexed by Munn’s willingness to continue talking about her past relationship with his brother.

“I’ll say I have no idea why she’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get that,” Rodgers told the magazine.

Jordan Rodgers and Jojo Fletcher at a Budweiser event Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Sources say that though Munn and Rodgers split up in April 2017, the football star has yet to reconcile with his family which seems to dispel rumors that it was Munn who was responsible for the rift. In fact, though the Rodgers’ family doesn’t seem to big fans of Munn, she proved to be something of a good luck charm for the quarterback. During their three-year relationship, the Packers made it to two NFC Championships and Rodgers won his second MVP award. While Jordan refused to elaborate on his family’s struggles, Munn hinted in her interview with Cohen that her ex had been treated poorly by his siblings and parents, saying, “it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Hopefully, the family can set aside their issues to come together again but it seems time to let Munn off the hook for any future squabbles. Though it wasn’t her job, she seems to have tried to mend fences between her ex-boyfriend and the people of his past.