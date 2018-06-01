Lara Trump Rocks Bikini On Baby Luke’s First Boat Ride

Politics aside, there’s no denying that Lara Trump looks incredible in a bikini.

Earlier today, Eric Trump’s wife shared a photo of herself on a boat in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. In the snapshot, the 35-year-old holds her son Luke in her arms as she sits down and strikes a pose. The mother of one keeps it casual, wearing her hair in a high ponytail while she rocks a pair of oversized sunglasses and a smile.

Little Luke is on his mom’s lap as he looks into the camera. For safety the baby is wearing a large green life vest. And though there’s no full body shot of Laura’s bikini body, you can see that her swimsuit ties at the side as her toned legs and arms are fully showing in the shot. Many fans have taken to the photo to comment, telling Trump how amazing she looks, especially considering the fact that she recently gave birth.

“Wow! Lady, you look amazing!!!”

“You look amazing – all your working out pays off,” another fan wrote.

A few other fans chimed in asking Lara to share her workout secrets while some hecklers made the post political, using the comments section to comment on her father-in-law, Donald Trump.

“Going out on a limb here, but what the heck is your workout?! Amazing.”

“MEET THE DAUGHTER TO THE MOST HATED PRESIDENT OF USA EVER,” one fan wrote.

Thus far, Lara’s photo has already gained plenty of attention with over 10,700 likes and 270 plus comments. According to the Daily Mail, Lara and Luke took their first solo trip on a plane together on Thursday and she posted about it in her Instagram stories. The pair flew from New York, LaGuardia Airport to her home state of North Carolina.

Earlier in the week, Lara shared another bathing suit photo with her fans, this time with a throwback photo. In the snapshot, Trump can be seen wearing short white shorts and a “Make America Great Again” one piece swimsuit. Like her current photo, the new mom cradles baby Luke in her arms as she is all smiles for the camera. She did not tag the location of this particular picture but she appears to be on vacation as a beach is visible in the background of the shot.

In the caption of the picture, Lara shared a link with fans on where they can purchase the same bathing suit that she is wearing in the photo. The suit can be purchased on the Trump/ Pence website for $55. It comes in sizes S-XL.

Fans of the Trump/Pence team can also purchase other items on site including shirts, hats, and stickers, most of which appear to be from their campaign.