Britney Spears Posts Sexy Snap Wearing Corset Top & Tiny Bottoms

Britney Spears’ next music video may feature the “Slumber Party” singer wearing one of her sexiest costumes yet. Thanks to a recent Instagram photo, Spears’ fans are convinced that she just finished filming the visuals for a rumored single titled “Apple Pie.” BreatheHeavy has also suggested that the snapshot in question could be a tease for the song’s release.

On Friday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share two behind-the-scenes photo of a costume that covered up very little of her fit frame. In both of the snapshots, the 36-year-old pop star has her blonde hair pulled up into a high ponytail, and she’s rocking an iridescent white corset that accentuates her hourglass figure by nipping in her already tiny waist. Spears’ shiny top is paired with a pair of barely-there black underwear covered with sharp silver studs, and she’s standing beside two men who are almost wearing as little as she is. However, the shirtless guys’ legs are completely covered up by matching pairs of black pants.

While Britney’s outfit was certainly eye-catching, it was her Instagram slideshow’s caption that had her followers completely freaking out.

“It’s been way too long since I’ve seen these boys! Had an amazing time on set,” she wrote.

Britney Spears’ choice of the words “on set” sparked speculation that she and the “boys” were filming a music video. Britney’s Instagram caption also included three apple emojis, which convinced many of her followers that they’re finally going to get to listen to a long-rumored single titled “Apple Pie.”

“Omg the Apple Pie rumours might be true!!!!” wrote one excited fan.

“Apple Pie is real!” remarked another.

Britney Spears previously mentioned the dessert that gets demolished in the movie American Pie in her song “Private Show.” It includes the lyric, “Tasting all my apple pie / Apple pie, satisfy.”

Since January, rumors have been circulating that Britney Spears’ next big single will be titled “Apple Pie.” Previous reports said that she was going to record the song with girl group Fifth Harmony, but now Britney fans believe that the living pop icon decided to make it a solo project. The release date for “Apple Pie” is thought to be June 21.

There is a tiny bit of evidence to back up the “Apple Pie” speculation. Britney Spears has been including apple emojis in all of her recent Instagram posts, including one from this morning in which she recreated a scene from the movie Pretty Woman. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Spears was wearing a robe and had her makeup done in that short video clip, so perhaps it was filmed while she was getting ready to shoot the “Apple Pie” music video.

Even if the “Apple Pie” rumors aren’t true, its clear that something is up. Fans will just have to wait and see if Spears confirms their suspicions by starting to add pie emojis to all of her Instagram posts, too.