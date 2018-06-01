David Johnson: New York Man Allegedly Had 6 Million Child Pornography Images And Videos On His Devices

Johnson allegedly had the 6 million images and video spread out over 20 devices.

An upstate New York man has been hit with 200 child pornography charges after police found over 6 million images and videos of child porn, allegedly stored on two dozen electronic devices, WABC-TV is reporting.

David Johnson, 58, faces 10 to 20 years in prison in what authorities are calling the largest child pornography bust in Suffolk County history.

It’s not clear, as of this writing, how Johnson came to the attention of police. Somehow, an mp3 player belonging to him was given to the Amityville Village Police Department back in April. Authorities analyzed the device and determined that the memory card contained child pornography. An arrest warrant was issued and cops, aided by FBI agents, showed up at Johnson’s home.

As it turns out, according to Newsday, the mp3 player was only the tip of the iceberg. Once authorities had scoured all 24 of the data storage devices allegedly belonging to Johnson, they discovered 6.6 million videos and images of children, ranging in age from infancy to 18 years. The images included nudity and even rape.

What’s more, according to authorities, Johnson had allegedly arranged the content into categories, such as by age, race, or whether or not the victim wore glasses.

Shamleen / Shutterstock

What’s worse, Johnson, who was divorced and lived alone, lived right next door to an elementary school. Fortunately, none of the videos or images allegedly found in Johnson’s home are believed to contain either him or children known to attend that school. Authorities say that Johnson is a “collector” rather than a “producer” — that is to say, he allegedly downloaded or otherwise obtained child pornography media, but did not produce any of his own.

Officials believe Johnson obtained the content by accessing the so-called “Dark Web.”

Though he’s not believed to have committed any crimes against children directly, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart says that putting people such as Johnson behind bars protects kids.

“We are ensuring that a dangerous predator such as Mr. Johnson will no longer be a threat to our children.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini wants to make it clear that child pornography is not a victimless crime.

“The practice, the crime of possessing child pornography, directly fuels the rape of children.”

Johnson has been charged with 200 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child; he faces 10 to 20 years behind bars if convicted on all counts. Meanwhile, he remains jailed on a $75,000 cash bond.