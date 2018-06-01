‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Toned Abs In Sports Bra Ad For Gold Sheep Clothing

If there's one word to describe this photo, it's smokin'.

Holy toned abs!

Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco advertised athletic brand, Goldsheep Clothing, on her Instagram page today and boy does she look good. Kaley certainly showed her fans that her hard work at the gym has been paying off in her most recent post. A few hours ago, the 32-year-old took to the social media account to share a sexy photo of herself in full-on workout gear.

In the snapshot, Cuoco stands outside against a brown-toned building while a giant green plant is visible to her right. To go along with the theme of the photo, Kaley’s workout gear has green plant leaves as the pattern. The actress flaunts her toned abs, wearing tight leggings and a sports bra that reads “Goldsheep” across the chest. She wears subtle black eyeliner and mascara while she keeps her beautiful, wavy blonde hair down to her side.

It comes as no shock that fans of Cuoco, mostly faithful Big Bang Theory fans, immediately went to the comments section of the steamy photo to let Cuoco know that she is absolutely glowing. The comments on the photo continues to grow and she’s already amassed over 1,000 comments. On the flip side, Cuoco’s fans have clearly given the photo a thumbs up with over 167,000 likes.

“This top is lucky to suit you. You’re stunning! What a body you have.”

“If beauty had to be renamed it should be with your name, with your essence… Beautiful from sea to sea,” another fan gushed.

Countless other fans simply commented with either flame emojis or using the hashtag #bodygoals. According to their website, Goldsheep clothing is a “one-of-a-kind legging brand” that is handmade in Orange County, California. The website offers everything from bralettes to crop tops to shorts and accessories.

The exact outfit that Kaley is wearing is also available for purchase. Each piece from the set must be purchased separately with the bralette retailing at $65 and the leggings retailing it $98. On the homepage of the website, there is a big banner that advertises the brand’s collaboration with the actress. She has a few other pieces available in her collection as well.

And while her professional life seems to booming, so does her personal life. As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, Cuoco uploaded a photo of the outside of her Tarzana, California where she shared with fans large columns covered in lush, green vines and flowers.

“I just walked outside and for the first time noticed all these flowers! Since I’ve lived here, this has never happened. I can’t help but think it’s the love in this house that has finally bloomed,” she said, referring to her relationship with fiance Karl Cook.

According to People, the pair got engaged of November of last year and Cuoco has confessed that the pair do not want to wait too long before tying the knot.

You can follow Kaley’s fun Instagram adventures here.