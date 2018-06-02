Cazzie David Trolls Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson’s Relationship With Ariana Grande On Return To Instagram

'Been in Africa. What'd I miss,' Cazzie wrote on Instagram.

Cazzie David made a hilarious return to Instagram with a hilarious post which lightly alluded to ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s new relationship with Ariana Grande.

“Been in Africa. What’d I miss,” David wrote in the caption of a photo of her on safari.

The “what’d I miss” seems like a pretty obvious reference to Pete and Ariana making their relationship public, and Cazzie’s fans were quick to let her know that they caught the “shade.”

“This is an amazing caption,” one commenter wrote while another one of her followers said. ” We love a shade queen, yes we do.”

According to E! Online, Pete and Cazzie dated for two years before they broke up early last month. He confirmed the breakup with her during an interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg where he said,”We’re not together anymore.” However, a couple of weeks prior, Cassie posted a photo of the two of them on her Instagram and captioned it, “Bffs” with a heart emoji. E! reports that Cazzie was there when Pete hosted a 50th birthday memorial for his father who lost his life as a result of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

As Us Weekly reports, Pete and Ariana confirmed their relationship in late May with a Harry Potter-themed photo posted on Pete’s Instagram page.

“The chamber of secrets has been opened,” he wrote in the caption. In the photo, both Pete and Ariana are wearing matching Harry Potter robes.

Cazzie David is the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David. She’s an actress and creator of the Amazon Studios show, Half-Empty. Their relationship first caught the attention of the tabloids in May, 2016, E! Online reports, and they were photographed on the red carpet at high-profile events like the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. There still no confirmation as to why they broke up, however. Cazzie has not offered any direct public comment about the end of their relationship.

Even though they only recently went public with their relationship, Peter and Ariana have already had to deal with criticism. Davidson has publicly hit back at trolls who claimed that his mental health issue meant that he wasn’t a suitable partner for Ariana Grande. Pete has Borderline Personality Disorder, which, according to Psychology Today, is a condition typified by unstable behavior, moods, and relationships. The instability can negatively impact their family lives, careers, and long-term life plans.

In a statement on his Instagram story, Pete declared that his Borderline Personality Disorder doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t be in a romantic relationship, People Magazine reports.

“Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this cause like f— you,” he wrote. “But I been hearing a lot of ‘people with bpd can’t be in relationships’ talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true,” he wrote.