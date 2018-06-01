Katy Perry Writes Hilarious Comment On Orlando Bloom’s Instagram Post, Says It Was Supposed To Be Private

Katy Perry may want to be more careful from now on. The 33-year-old singer and American Idol judge accidentally posted a private message meant for her boyfriend Orlando Bloom on social media and the NSFW comment has got many fans blushing. As previously reported by Inquisitr, last Saturday, Bloom took it all off for the audience in the new West End play, Killer Joe. During the play, Bloom took off his white pajamas and pink dressing and bared it all during the play allowing everyone to catch a glimpse of the 41-year-old’s “ripped physique and pert posterior”, as per The Daily Mail. Among those who got a glimpse of Bloom in the nude was his girlfriend, Perry.

Perry took her admiration for Bloom’s body to social media when he posted a promotional photo of himself promoting his latest project, Tracy Letts’ Killer Joe, on Thursday. As MSN reports, the singer commented under the photo saying “I need a season pass for that a**,” according to a screengrab captured by the CommentsByCelebs account. Perry quickly noticed her text fail/fumble commenting again saying, “Oops I meant to send you that privately.” Bloom stars as detective Joe Cooper in the thriller play, hired to kill the mother of a family planning insurance fraud.

No you didn’t, @katyperry. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on May 31, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Orlando Bloom has never been shy about stripping down to nothing. In 2016 he made waves when he went on a paddle-boarding excursion with Perry. Perry flew to England to support Bloom at the play this past weekend and source let it slip that frequent visits as such are a part of how the couple maintains their relationship, after having reunited after their split last year.

“Katy wants to make sure they are seeing each other as much as possible despite both having busy careers, so she meets with Orlando wherever he is working and she expects the same from him. They have an understanding now of each other and what will make this work.”

The source added that a lack of alone time previously contributed to their split so these visits are necessary.