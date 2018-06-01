RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Credits Weightlifting Workouts For Fit Bikini Body

The sizzling mom of three says lifting weights, not cardio, has given her an enviable physique.

Melissa Gorga, star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, maintains her rippling bikini body at age 39 with a sensible, portion-controlled diet and weightlifting workouts.

The mom of three says it helps that she loves to exercise and generally prefers healthy food. “I work out four to five days a week and it’s part of my life,” Gorga told Us Weekly. “That one hour a day is for me. And it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids.”

Melissa is happily married to Joe Gorga, the owner of a New Jersey construction business who’s also a fitness buff. Melissa urges her RHONJ fans to embrace their gym time instead of dreading it, saying exercise is an investment in their health and happiness.

Exercise Is An Investment In Yourself

“It’s not a punishment to go to the gym, it’s a gift,” she said. “It’s an investment in yourself!”

Melissa typically prefers lifting weights over cardio exercise, saying weight-training has given her a shapely but firm bikini body. The 5-foot-4 Gorga, who weighs about 115 pounds, also does lots of lower-body exercises such as lunges and squats to tone her thighs and glutes.

Melissa doesn’t deprive herself or follow starvation diets, saying she eats healthy fare most of the time but still enjoys her favorite desserts and snacks.

“I don’t believe in dieting, but I do believe in small portions throughout the day and eating every few hours,” Gorga told Bravo. “What some people don’t know is that I never sit. I am not one to sit and watch TV. I am constantly running around.”

Fitness experts agree that incidental exercise, which is the activity we do throughout the day without hitting the gym, is critical for good health and weight maintenance.

In Melissa’s case, the constant movement she does every day running after her three small children probably burns more calories than a random gym session.

???????????????????? A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Melissa’s beauty secrets include taking good care of her skin with thorough cleansing and lots of sunscreen. Gorga also gets regular treatments to zap sun spots and even out blotchy skin, and she gets regular cosmetic treatments such as facial fillers.

Gorga has admitted getting plastic surgery over the years. She got breast implants during her 20s and then had them redone in 2015. Melissa recently admitted getting a nose job after staying silent about it for years. “Let’s be honest, it’s the worst-kept secret that I’ve had a nose job,” she laughed.