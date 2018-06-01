‘DWTS’ Couple Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Enjoy Romantic Getaway In St. Thomas

The 'Dancing With the Stars' lovebirds head to paradise.

Dancing With the Stars lovebirds Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd recently embarked on their 50-date Confidential dance tour, but the couple’s most recent stop is no secret. The adorable pro dancers are taking some time for themselves with a romantic getaway to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands.

Maks and Peta both shared photos and videos from the first day of their tropical trip to their Instagram stories. Peta captioned a photo the couple with “Mom and Dad time,” while Maks also shared a similar photo of himself and Peta on Instagram, captioning it with: “Stealing this one away from Shai for 5 days…..wish me luck.”

Peta Murgatroyd’s Instagram story included a video of the couple in a car “headed to paradise.” Once they got to their hotel, Peta zoomed in on a rogue chicken roaming around outside of their room. The DWTS mirrorball champ also included a video of the couple heading to a boat to jet off to a private island.

On Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram story, he shared a video of the couple drinking some delicious frosty cocktails in a beach bar where they shared several extended smooches. Maks and Peta also spent some windy time on their high-speed boat.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are long overdue for some down time after trekking across the country with Maks’ younger brother Val on the 50-city Maks & Val & Peta: Confidential tour. And while they are clearly in paradise, that doesn’t mean it’s easy for Peta. The 31-year-old pro dancer is a very hands-on mom to the couple’s 16-month-old son, Shai. Murgatroyd recently told People it was difficult for her to travel for the tour because she was able to spend as much time with her little boy.

“It’s very hard,” Murgatroyd said earlier this month. “I didn’t think it would be easy but I just am obsessed with my son, so I want to spend so much time with him.”

Taking a five-day trip away from her son is a very big deal for Peta, so let’s hope Maks makes it a true paradise for her.

In July, Maks and Peta will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. The couple wed last summer at Oheka Castle on Long Island. The fairytale day was so perfect that a rainbow even made a cameo as the newlyweds posed outside after the ceremony. According to E! News, one month after they exchanged vows Maks and Peta traveled to Lake Como, Italy, for their honeymoon, which marked their first trip without their infant son.