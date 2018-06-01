Meghan Markle Has Been A ‘Beautiful Influence’ On Her Husband, Says Source

According to an inside source, Prince Harry was in the best shape of his life by the time he said his wedding vows.

On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their wedding vows as more than 11.5 million people tuned in to watch. The couple looked stunning. Meghan wowed the crowd in her understated Parisian label Givenchy gown, designed by Claire Waight Keller. That, of course, didn’t stop the world from swooning over the groom.

According to the Insider, Meghan Markle may have stolen the heart of her Prince Charming, but the whole world took notice of Prince Harry. People couldn’t get enough of him from his “dashing beard to his military uniform.”

Before the Royal Wedding, Meghan made sure that Prince Harry was in pristine shape, looking and feeling his very best.

According to a royal insider, as reported by PEOPLE, Meghan was, and continues to be, a “beautiful influence on Harry.” In fact, the couple worked exceedingly hard to be healthy before they tied the knot.

“They both worked hard to be the healthiest they could be before they got married.”

Meghan reportedly contacted Gabriela Peacock, who is the founder of GP Nutrition and has been a nutritional advisor for the royal family in the past. According to the source, Prince Harry is fond of Gabriela’s Clean Me immune supplements.

According to Gabriela Peacock’s GP Nutrition website, she offers nutritional supplements that are delivered directly to your home, or in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s case, directly to the palace.

Gabriella is frequently commissioned by “London’s fashion and celebrity elite.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worked with her in an effort to design a diet plan and enact lifestyle changes that would have maximum health benefits and impact for the royal couple.

“She wanted him to get in shape and be healthy.”

Meghan is a yoga enthusiast and she sticks to a semi-vegan diet. She wished for Harry to be healthy and she reportedly encouraged him to “get rid of any remnants of his party lifestyle.”

Before the wedding, Markle convinced Harry to give up cigarette smoking. Her efforts were rewarded when he began eating a healthier diet and even lost some weight. The source stated that “They both felt amazing leading up to the wedding and he couldn’t have done it without her support.”

According to a recent article published by Cosmopolitan, due to Meghan’s generous amount of loving encouragement, Prince Harry also gave up his pints of beer and beloved pies, however, his dedication and her devotion seems to have paid off.