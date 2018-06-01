Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Her Request To Limit Adam’s Visits With Aubree: ‘I’d Rather Have My Child Safe’

Chelsea Houska wants to ensure the safety of her child.

Chelsea Houska is getting ready to face-off with Adam Lind in court on Teen Mom 2.

In a sneak peek at next Monday’s new episode of the show shared by OK! Magazine on June 1, Houska is seen chatting with her husband, Cole DeBoer, about her upcoming court date and explaining that she will be appearing in front of a judge in hopes of not only having her daughter Aubree’s last name hyphenated, but also to have Lind’s visits with the child limited to a visitation center.

“Maybe less visitation time…it’s a pretty depressing place!” she said. “But if it’s what needs to be done, it’s what needs to be done. I’d rather have my child safe.”

Houska and Lind have been at odds over their custody arrangement for Aubree for the past several years and much of their dispute has been featured on episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Also seen on recent episodes of Teen Mom 2 are special moments shared between Houska, DeBoer, and their growing family. As fans have seen, Houska and DeBoer recently announced on Instagram that they will soon welcome a baby girl and on-screen, Houska’s oldest daughter, Aubree, appears to be loving life as a big sister to their first child, son Watson.

Chelsea Houska began dating Cole DeBoer after a messy split from Adam Lind several years ago. Then, in October 2016, the couple tied the knot among a small group of friends and family members.

Three months after their wedding, Houska and DeBoer welcomed son Watson.

Meanwhile, Lind also welcomed a second child years ago, Paislee, with his now-ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur, who was briefly seen starring alongside him on the show. As fans may recall, Houska and Halbur actually bonded with one another amid their custody battles with Lind.

As Houska and DeBoer continue to film episodes of Teen Mom 2, fans online have been wanting to see more and more of them on the show. However, as many have noticed in recent weeks, the series has seemingly been more focused on the drama between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus than on the life Houska shares with her family.

After reading tweets from her fans who have taken note of her reduced airtime, Houska noted that the MTV show isn’t even about moms anymore.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.