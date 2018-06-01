Taylor Swift Spotted In Rare Outing With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn For Lunch Date In London

The couple have been dating for over a year, but are rarely photographed out together.

Taylor Swift is clearly on cloud nine as life couldn’t possibly get any better. The 28-year-old’s Reputation Tour is smashing a whole lot of records right now, and to top it off, the “Delicate” singer’s got a sweet love-thing going on with actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The duo have been dating for over a year now, but fans shouldn’t expect to see them photographed together on a frequent basis as the couple is notoriously private.

Their low-profile relationship is what makes seeing them out and about together so enjoyable. People recently reported that the pair was spotted heading to their car in London on Wednesday after finishing up a lunch date.

Swift and her beau, 27, decided to spend their lunch date sipping on some pints of beer called “London Pride” at a local pub in Northern London called The Flask. And it would seem that the two were lovely guests and The Flask would not mind if they were to grace it with their presence again.

Yesterday we had the pleasure of serving @TaylorSwift13 and her boyfriend @Josalw a couple of pints of London Pride. You’re welcome back to @flaskn6 anytime. pic.twitter.com/BcQLiPEPMG — London Pride (@London_Pride) May 31, 2018

Swift has had a few high-profile relationships in the past, but a source revealed to People back in November that “Joe could definitely be the one” and their relationship is one that “everyone hopes will last.”

“They much prefer having dinner parties at home with friends than going out. Just like Taylor, Joe is a homebody. It’s pretty special to find someone you’re on the same page with,” said the source.

While the “Gorgeous” singer has continued to remain tight-lipped about her romance, it is rumored that three of the songs on her Reputation album, “Gorgeous,” “Call It What You Want,” and “…Ready For It?,” were actually written about Alwyn and offer a tiny glimpse into their lives together, which in Swift’s case, is not surprising.

Swift is currently on her record-breaking Reputation Tour and fans will remember that on the opening night of her tour at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the “Enchanted” singer appeared to give Alwyn an adorable, but very public shout-out when she pointed to him in the crowd during her performance of “Gorgeous.” Sure enough, her Swifties went crazy and fled to social media to post about it. The actor attended the concert with his family and reportedly recorded his girlfriend’s performance on his phone.

LOOK AT JOE IM CRYIMG A post shared by Taylor Swift ???????????? (@taylorslols) on May 8, 2018 at 11:12pm PDT

Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour is on fire right now. Seven shows have come and gone and Swift sold about 400,000 tickets and raked in an astounding $54 million, according to People. The “You Belong With Me” singer’s two-day Rose Bowl Stadium shows in Pasadena, California, brought in a total 118,000 fans and the singer even out-earned U2’s 2017 record by over $467,000. Swift also shattered U2’s record with her Denver show by selling $1.2 million worth of gross ticket sales.

Swift will end the first leg of her tour in Chicago on June 2, and begin the second leg of her tour in Europe starting on June 8 in England.