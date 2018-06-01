NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Wants Options In New Contract With Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants player options in his new contract with the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers has been mentioned often this offseason in news and rumors, as the Green Bay Packers’ franchise quarterback negotiates a new contract. Rumors have come out stating that a new deal is expected to get done ahead of the 2018 NFL season, but so far nothing has been agreed to.

According to a new report shared by Bleacher Report, Rodgers is wanting player options in his new deal. That may be a bit of an issue for the Packers, as they want to lock him up long-term with no chance of losing him. A player option would give Rodgers the opportunity to opt out of his deal and test free agency.

Rodgers reportedly wants the options in order to opt out for a bigger deal if money for starting quarterbacks spikes in the next few years. Back in 2013, he signed a five-year, $110 million deal, which was considered a massive contract at that time. Within a couple years, however, Rodgers was no longer at the top of the food chain when it came to starting quarterbacks.

Last season with the Packers, Rodgers missed most of the season due to a broken collarbone. Green Bay once again realized just how important Rodgers is to their team. Without him on the field, the Packers missed the playoffs.

While there are some nerves surrounding Rodgers’ situation from the fans, both the Packers and the star quarterback have said that they expect something to get done.

According to a report, Aaron Rodgers wants an opt out every time a QB makes more money than him so he can be the highest paid QB – What does this say about him?@leap36 loves it!! He is taking control of his situation! pic.twitter.com/LZl9wBLXUf — 105.7FM The FAN (@1057FMTheFan) June 1, 2018

“Obviously, we’d like to lock something in at some point,” Rodgers said. “The team has made that public knowledge, they’d love to do that. I’ve said many times I’d love to finish my career here. There’s more than mutual interest on both sides.”

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst also made optimistic comments about a new deal with Rodgers.

“Both sides are working towards it and we’re confident we’ll come to an agreement soon.”

Even at 34-years-old, Rodgers is widely considered the best quarterback in the NFL, along with Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Green Bay needs to get him locked up soon, although they do have some control left with his contract running another two years and the franchise tag being an option after that.

All of that being said, don’t be surprised if the Packers and Rodgers are able to come to an agreement on a new deal at some point before the start of NFL training camp.