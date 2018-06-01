Jennifer Lopez is here to put us all to shame.

The singer/actress/all-around talented A-lister is about to turn 49 but you’d never know it from looking at her Instagram. Lopez is set to perform in Las Vegas over the weekend but before she takes the stage, the star got in a work out that left the rest of us sweating. The singer shared some revealing snaps on her social media account, posing in a “From the Block” tank and some form-fitting snake-skinned workout leggings.

The star spoke about keeping fit and aging gracefully earlier this week with Emmy magazine. The singer joked with the mag that she was trying to keep it together as she aged with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez even commenting that she looked more like a 25-year-old. Apparently, the star attributes her sleek physique and ageless beauty to her workout regimen and her work ethic, revealing that she keeps the pace she set for herself when first entering the business.

It helps too that Lopez continues to stay so busy. The singer still performs for sold out crowds, she’s an executive producer on World of Dance, NBC’s latest hit reality series, and she’s mom to twins Max and Emme, who just celebrated their 10th birthday. While Lopez juggles a Las Vegas residency, a dance show for a major network, and continues to release new music — the video for her latest record “Dinero” just dropped — she somehow also finds the time to take care of herself, telling the magazine that she works hard but rests hard too.

Apparently, the multi-hyphenate loves to relax behind the scenes, enjoying some self-care in the form of chocolate and hot baths and some alone time. She also prefers to be out of the spotlight as much as possible, revealing that while she feels comfortable on stage, performing in front of thousands of people, or on TV for millions of viewers, she would rather be working behind the scenes without so much attention.

Of course, we can’t help to fawn over her when she posts workout pics like her latest Instagram snap. Not only is it incredibly motivating to see Lopez continue to stay in shape and remain her fierce self into her 50’s but she’s also giving us major workout inspiration with those snake-skin pants. If you don’t see more women at the gym rocking some wild animal prints on the treadmill we’ll be very surprised.