The Location Of The ‘Star Wars’ Resort At Walt Disney World Has Now Been Announced

With the addition of the 'Star Wars' hotel nearby, Walt Disney World is going to make huge galactic experience.

Last week, Disney decided to reveal the opening seasons for both versions of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in the United States, as reported by the Inquisitr, but now, they’re giving even more details. Disneyland will see its version of the 14-acre land open sometime in summer, 2019, with Walt Disney World’s version opening sometime in late fall, 2019. While the west coast may get that jump with the fans, WDW is going to have the advantage of also bringing the new Star Wars-themed resort hotel.

With that being said, Disney has also decided to reveal the exact location of the new hotel and it is absolute perfection.

Months ago, it was said by Disney that the new hotel would “connect seamlessly” with the version of Galaxy’s Edge going into Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as reported by the Inquisitr. While that is quite incredible and something that fans could imagine, there still was no definite location given and it left a lot open to interpretation and guessing.

The guessing can now come to an end, though, as the Disney Parks Blog has revealed the exact location of the Star Wars immersive resort coming to Central Florida. Disney states that the new resort will be built on the south side of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, just east of World Drive.

Today we are happy to share the location for the #StarWars Immersive Resort planned for Walt Disney World Resort! Details: https://t.co/xF1kz2UJBa pic.twitter.com/wUE7J8TfnY — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 30, 2018

Again, Disney states that this will allow guests staying at the resort to have a seamless connection to Galaxy’s Edge inside of the theme park. The issue at hand is that there is a vehicle entrance still in the way between the two locations and there are no plans to change that as it is actually being expanded and redone.

While there is no confirmed information as of yet, Disney could go the route of building a bridge that comes from the resort and gives guests a direct entrance into Galaxy’s Edge. Having this immediate entrance into the park would allow the completely immersive experience to never be interrupted.

Danny Cox

There is not much yet known about the new hotel, but it is expected to be unlike anything anyone has ever seen before. There will be characters from the Star Wars saga around, and guests are even encouraged to dress up like people do in the films of the franchise.

For now, it has been confirmed that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019. The exact date isn’t yet known, but to have it narrowed down to a season is as close as fans can get right now. As for the Star Wars-themed resort hotel, the Inquisitr reported that the immersive and incredible experience will be built right next to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but now, fans just need an opening date.