Demi Lovato Wears Tight Leotard, Fishnets In Long Hair, Don’t Care Photo

The singer donned extremely long locks with the risqué outfit.

Demi Lovato has posted a new photo from a recent live performance on Instagram. The pop singer’s newest post is gaining a lot of attention from her fans, as she is sporting a skin-tight black leather leotard with nude fishnet tights.

The photo puts Demi’s extremely long locks on display, which reach down to the singers mid-thigh. Demi’s jet black straight hair is definitely a signature look which can be found in most of her social media posts. The look is something the 25-year-old is extremely proud of, with her captioning the photo “long hair, she don’t care..”

Demi’s long hair is mostly due to extensions, as she can be seen frequently with shorter hair on social media. Her most recent photos with Christina Aguilera show her shorter shoulder-length locks, while her Fabletics posts show her hair slightly shorter in a high ponytail.

While her hair was intended to be the focal point of the photo, fans were enamored with the form-fitting leotard. The ensemble had a black belt around her waist, was tuxedo style, and was embellished with black rhinestones. Demi matched the dark outfit with a dramatic smokey eye and black nail polish. As usual, the singer completed the look with large hoop earrings.

In three hours, Demi’s new post was pushing one million likes and had over 7,000 comments. Much of the comment section was filled with fire symbol and heart-eyed emojis as fans fawned over Demi’s hot look. Some fans were a little more expressive with their comments.

“THIS IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTO ON THE PLANET,” one Lovatic shared in the comment section.

“You look good with any hairstyle,” another added.

Demi posted a very similar photo last week wearing the same outfit with her long black strands. The photos are likely from the same performance during an evening on tour. In the older photo, Demi can also be seen wearing thigh-high black boots while she sang into the microphone.

The Fabletics partner also recently released a video with Clean Bandit for their newest single, “Solo.” In just one day, the new song has over 1.7 million views on YouTube and also features Demi with her super long black hair.

Demi is currently in the middle of her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour which is currently in its European leg. The singer will remain in Europe until the end of June when she will close out her tour with a performance in Bologna, Italy.